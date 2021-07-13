New figures show Great Yarmouth Covid rates trebled in seven days

Published: 7:53 AM July 13, 2021

Regent Road busy on the bank holiday weekend, May 2021. Great Yarmouth's Covid figures have tripled in seven days. - Credit: NEIL DIDSBURY

Great Yarmouth's Covid cases have more than trebled in the past seven days, Public Health England's latest figures suggest.

PHE reported that a total of 243 people had a confirmed positive Covid test result between July 5 and July 11.

This shows an increase of 333.9pc compared to the previous seven days.

Despite the rise in positive tests, only three people have been admitted to James Paget University Hospital (JPUH) between June 28 and July 6.

One person with coronavirus went into hospital on July 4.

You may also want to watch:

There are currently no Covid patients using a mechanical ventilator at the JPUH and there have been no Covid-related deaths in the area within 28 days of a positive test for coronavirus reported on July 11 2021.

This shows no change compared to the previous seven days.

As of Saturday, July 10, over 70,000 people had received their first Covid vaccination and nearly 58,000 people had been given a second dose.