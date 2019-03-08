Search


'I've never seen anything like it' - residents describe shocking moment car crashes through wall

PUBLISHED: 17:32 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:32 18 June 2019

A man smashed a car through a wall in Tottenham Street, Great Yarmouth before being arrested. Picture: Paul Proto



Archant

Shocked residents have described the horrifying moment they heard a car crash through a brick wall on their road.

The scene of the crash in Tottenham Street, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph NortonThe scene of the crash in Tottenham Street, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Dramatic CCTV footage of the incident shows a black car veering off Nelson Road North in Great Yarmouth before ploughing through a wall on a resident's drive in Tottenham Street.

A number of neighbours rushed out onto the road following the crash which happened at around 7.50pm on Thursday, June 13.

Maria Proto who lives in Tottenham Street said her son's new Audi was parked on the drive where the car crashed through.

She said: "Thankfully nobody was hurt. It was horrible.

Maria Proto who lives in Tottenham Street said her son’s new Audi (pictured) was damaged following the crash. Picture: Paul ProtoMaria Proto who lives in Tottenham Street said her son’s new Audi (pictured) was damaged following the crash. Picture: Paul Proto

"I heard a loud noise and came out onto the street.

"I've never seen anything like it.

"I'm just glad my son's new car wasn't too badly damaged.

Mrs Proto said her son's Audi only sustained minor damage to its side.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said officers arrested a man in his 30s following the collision.

The male was arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent, theft, possession of drugs and fraud.

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

The resident whose wall was destroyed in the incident described his shock at seeing a car crash onto his drive.



He said: "There was a big cracking noise but I didn't know what had caused it at the time.

"I rushed outside and saw the car.

"I was shocked to see what had happened.

"Things could have ended up much worse than they did."

The resident said he was waiting for his insurance company to assess the extent of the damage which had been caused to the wall.

The street sign has also been damaged while a pile of bricks remain at the scene of the crash.

CCTV footage shows the driver leaving his vehicle before police officers arrive to arrest the man.

Residents said a number of cars drive down Nelson Road North at night but they had never seen a crash as bad as this one.

In April, a man from the Lincoln area was arrested after a car crashed into a telegraph pole in North Denes Road - the same stretch of road that Nelson Road North is on.

