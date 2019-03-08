Driver who injured woman during police chase remains on the run

A man who injured a woman during a police chase remains on the run. Picture: Joleen Azevedo Archant

A driver who injured a woman and crashed into three cars during a police chase remains on the run.

The aftermath of a crash on York Road in Great Yarmouth on July 31. Picture: Daniel Hickey. The aftermath of a crash on York Road in Great Yarmouth on July 31. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Following the collision, the driver involved in the chase left the car and fled the scene.

Police officers attempted to stop a black Vauxhall Astra on St Peter's Road in Great Yarmouth at 9:35pm on Wednesday, July 31.

The car then continued into Nelson Road before it crashed into a Vauxhall Corsa and two other parked cars in York Road.

The female passenger in the Vauxhall Corsa was taken to James Paget University Hospital with a leg injury.

The driver of the Corsa was uninjured.

Witnesses have described hearing a big bang as the cars collided.

Officers are trying to trace the driver of the Astra.

They are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or those who have dashcam footage of the incident or area at the time.

Anyone with information should contact PC George Healey at Acle Police Station, on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.