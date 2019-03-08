Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Driver who injured woman during police chase remains on the run

PUBLISHED: 14:38 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:38 01 August 2019

A man who injured a woman during a police chase remains on the run. Picture: Joleen Azevedo

A man who injured a woman during a police chase remains on the run. Picture: Joleen Azevedo

Archant

A driver who injured a woman and crashed into three cars during a police chase remains on the run.

The aftermath of a crash on York Road in Great Yarmouth on July 31. Picture: Daniel Hickey.The aftermath of a crash on York Road in Great Yarmouth on July 31. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Following the collision, the driver involved in the chase left the car and fled the scene.

Police officers attempted to stop a black Vauxhall Astra on St Peter's Road in Great Yarmouth at 9:35pm on Wednesday, July 31.

The car then continued into Nelson Road before it crashed into a Vauxhall Corsa and two other parked cars in York Road.

The female passenger in the Vauxhall Corsa was taken to James Paget University Hospital with a leg injury.

The driver of the Corsa was uninjured.

Witnesses have described hearing a big bang as the cars collided.

You may also want to watch:

Officers are trying to trace the driver of the Astra.

They are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or those who have dashcam footage of the incident or area at the time.

Anyone with information should contact PC George Healey at Acle Police Station, on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Most Read

Concerns over chlorine leak at Haven holiday park spark emergency response

The pool at Haven Seashore Holiday Park in Great Yarmouth has been closed for the second time. Picture: Nick Butcher.

Man stabbed in Great Yarmouth graveyard

A man has been stabbed in the chest in Great Yarmouth churchyard Picture: Archant

Sticky road surface near beach catches out sunseekers

People have been complaining about the sticky road surface at Gorleston beach Picture: Google Maps

Warning for thunderstorms, lightning strikes and heavy rain brought forward

A dramatic photo of lightning during the storm. Photo: Brad Damms

Yarmouth dad ‘shocked’ at daughter’s suspicious death

Lerwick, Shetland Islands. Picture: Balou46/Wikimedia

Most Read

Concerns over chlorine leak at Haven holiday park spark emergency response

The pool at Haven Seashore Holiday Park in Great Yarmouth has been closed for the second time. Picture: Nick Butcher.

Man stabbed in Great Yarmouth graveyard

A man has been stabbed in the chest in Great Yarmouth churchyard Picture: Archant

Sticky road surface near beach catches out sunseekers

People have been complaining about the sticky road surface at Gorleston beach Picture: Google Maps

Warning for thunderstorms, lightning strikes and heavy rain brought forward

A dramatic photo of lightning during the storm. Photo: Brad Damms

Yarmouth dad ‘shocked’ at daughter’s suspicious death

Lerwick, Shetland Islands. Picture: Balou46/Wikimedia

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Driver found not guilty of causing friend’s death by dangerous driving

Scott Baisley. Photo: Norfolk police

Driver who injured woman during police chase remains on the run

A man who injured a woman during a police chase remains on the run. Picture: Joleen Azevedo

‘This town is dead’: Shock as town centre Tesco to close

Tesco Metro, London Road North, Lowestoft. Picture: Greta Levy

Profits tank at car dealership as Brexit squeezes margins

Pertwee & Back Limited, Gapton Hall Road, Great Yarmouth, has said it is having a difficult year. Picture: James Bass

Holiday park pool closed for second time to allow for safety checks

The pool at Haven Seashore Holiday Park in Great Yarmouth has been closed for the second time. Picture: Nick Butcher.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists