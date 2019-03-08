Search

Man charged with dangerous driving following town centre crash

PUBLISHED: 11:34 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:34 09 October 2019

A man has been charged with dangerous driving following a crash in St Peters Road and Nelson Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

A man has been charged with dangerous driving following a crash in St Peters Road and Nelson Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

A 25-year-old man has been charged with a string of offences including dangerous driving following a crash in Great Yarmouth.

Jake Tomkinson, 25, of no fixed address, has been charged in connection with the incident in the town centre on Wednesday, July 31.

The incident saw two cars collide with each other on St Peters Road and Nelson Road.

Tomkinson has been charged with dangerous driving, possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and perverting the course of justice.

He is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court this morning (Wednesday, October 9).

