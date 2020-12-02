News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Firefighters rescue man trapped in crane

Sarah Burgess

Published: 3:07 PM December 2, 2020   
crane, south quay great yarmouth

Three fire crews attended South Quay in Great Yarmouth after a man got stuck in a crane - Credit: Google

A man was rescued after becoming trapped in a crane.

Two fire crews from Great Yarmouth and one from Gorleston were called to South Quay at 1.26pm on Wednesday following reports that a crane had fallen onto its side and that a person had become trapped.

According to Norfolk Fire and Rescue, crews used an extension ladder to rescue the man, and managed to get him out safely within fifteen minutes.

The stop call was received at 1.40pm.

The man was not injured and police and the ambulance service were not called to the scene. 


Sarah Burgess

Liz Coates

Liz Coates

