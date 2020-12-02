Firefighters rescue man trapped in crane

Published: 3:07 PM December 2, 2020

A man was rescued after becoming trapped in a crane.

Two fire crews from Great Yarmouth and one from Gorleston were called to South Quay at 1.26pm on Wednesday following reports that a crane had fallen onto its side and that a person had become trapped.



According to Norfolk Fire and Rescue, crews used an extension ladder to rescue the man, and managed to get him out safely within fifteen minutes.



The stop call was received at 1.40pm.



The man was not injured and police and the ambulance service were not called to the scene.



