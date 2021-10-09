Reasons to be proud of Great Yarmouth's heritage, culture and attractions

Published: 6:30 AM October 9, 2021

The snails at Joyland have brought joy to countless families - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

Great Yarmouth has lost out in its bid to become a City of Culture in 2025.

However despite the inevitable disappointment there are many reasons to celebrate Great Yarmouth's vibrant arts scene, culture and many attractions.

Here are some of the reasons why we should all be proud of Great Yarmouth's cultural offering:

The Hippodrome

The finale of the Hippodrome Circus' Summer Spectacular 2021 - Credit: www.streetviewmarketing.co.uk

The seafront building was built in 1903 and is Britain's sole surviving circus building.

The venue sees packed audiences for its fun-filled seasonal shows and has just celebrated another record-breaking Summer Spectacular.

The Out There Festival

People enjoying an act at the 2019 Out There Festival in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: David Street

The festival sees tens of thousands of people visit the town to enjoy all manner of bizarre circus-themed fun from around the world.

This year's festival saw 42 acts from nine different countries perform in front of large crowds, with St George's Park being the central location for the event.

Joyland

A family has fun on the Joyland snails - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

One of the most popular attractions along the Golden Mile, Joyland has provided generations of fun for families who have taken rides on its famous snails over the years.

The attraction first opened its doors in Easter 1949.

The Minster

The Minster is a towering cultural landmark - Credit: Karl Keeley

The Minster hosts concerts and events, such as college graduations and a Christmas fair, and its tranquil surrounds provide solace for visitors.

The church was rebuilt after a German bombing raid in the Second World War and was reconsecrated in 1961 by the Bishop of Norwich.

The Pleasure Beach

Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach is a popular destination - Credit: Nick Butcher

Famous for its wooden rollercoaster and gallopers, the Pleasure Beach is another Golden Mile stalwart that is a firm favourite with holidaymakers and local families looking for a fun day out.

its website says: "Spread over nine acres, Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach offers huge family fun, full throttle white-knuckle rides to exhilarate and thrill and fun rides to keep the children happy for hours."

The Time and Tide Museum

The Time and Tide Museum had held a Star Wars display - Credit: Time and Tide Museum

The museum's galleries tell the story of Great Yarmouth from sandbank to thriving port and seaside resort.

From October 15 it is hosting The Wonderful World of the Ladybird Books Artists display. It features hundreds of vintage Ladybird books and original watercolour illustrations, curated by Ladybird Book expert Helen Day.

Town Wall

Part of the Town Wall - Credit: Archant

Yarmouth's Town Wall is thought to be the second most complete medieval wall in the country and there is a tour available for it across the town.

Permission to enclose the town with walls and a ditch was granted by Henry III in 1261 but work did not start until 24 years later.