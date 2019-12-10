Works improving Great Yarmouth cycle paths to close roads in town centre

A project to improve cycle paths in Great Yarmouth will result in the closure of Regent Street for almost one month. Picture: Daniel Hickey. Archant

A project to improve cycle paths in Great Yarmouth will result in road closures in the town centre. Picture: Google Maps. A project to improve cycle paths in Great Yarmouth will result in road closures in the town centre. Picture: Google Maps.

The work, scheduled to begin on January 6 and continue until February 2, will see resurfacing of the road from the junction of Hall Quay with Regent Street and runs north-eastward towards the bus interchange in the town centre.

Traffic control measures will be put in place, with motorists in the town centre diverted along South Quay, Yarmouth Way and Alexandra Road.

Norfolk County Council has said: "The closure is essential to safely carry out necessary maintenance works to the highway and is programmed in an attempt to minimise disruption."

Access to properties and deliveries along the route will be maintained from one direction at all times, while deliveries to the Market Place will be permitted between the hours of 4pm and 10am as normal.

Special signs indicating businesses remain open will be put up where required.

Bus companies and emergency services will also be made aware of the closure.

