Petrol prices fuelling more Great Yarmouth people to cycle

"Dr Bike" Dan Harper said more people in Great Yarmouth are looking at swapping four-wheels for two. - Credit: My Bike Repair CIC

The continuing rise of fuel prices is leading more people to consider taking up cycling, says a Great Yarmouth social enterprise specialising in bike repairs.

Dan Harper, also known as "Dr Bike" from My Bike Repair, said more people are looking into swapping four wheels for two.

The social enterprise, based on Estcourt Road, offers free bike maintenance workshops, pop-up bicycle repairs outside St George's Theatre and communal bike rides across the town.

Mr Harper, 43, said: "We've certainly seen more people coming to our workshops to ensure their bikes are good to go.

"There's a handful of people who have been mentioning the cost of fuel and there's a real necessity to make sure their bikes are ready to get them to work and the shops."

The mechanic said that since the beginning of 2020, cycling has been seen as a better way to get about for some people.

"Bikes are certainly more practical," he said. "In a small town like Great Yarmouth, it's perfect - it's flat and nowhere is that far away.

"It's a good way to get around, especially when the roads are busy during the tourist season."

Congestion on a Great Yarmouth road from earlier in 2022. - Credit: Rachael Warnes

Mr Harper said that the lack of bike shops in the town makes cyclists feel there is a lack of support.

"We keep meeting people who are desperate to get a bike working. And they don't have a car, so are unable to drive it over to Caister or Gorleston for repairs and maintenance.

"With My Bike Repair, we're keen to get stuff out there and see what people are interested in.

"We've had a really good response from all types of people. There's a range of different folks who want to use their bike to get to work or just get out for some exercise."

Jason Smith leading a bicycle maintenance workshop with My Bike Repair. - Credit: My Bike Repair CIC

My Bike Repair will be hosting a three-hour introduction to bike repair workshop at their Estcourt Road site on Saturday, July 2. The workshop is free, but bookings are essential and can be made by messaging My Bike Repair's Facebook page.

Mr Harper added: "We want to hear from people who are interested in riding bikes and we want to know what things they would appreciate.

"It feels like the start of an exciting era."