News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Town to remember D-Day landings with park remembrance service

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 11:06 AM June 2, 2022
Normandy on June 6, 1944 as Allied soldiers prepare to land on the beach (Picture: MGPhoto76 / Alamy

Normandy on June 6, 1944 as Allied soldiers prepare to land on the beach (Picture: MGPhoto76 / Alamy) - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

The sacrifice and bravery of Allied troops who stormed the beaches of Normandy on D-Day will be remembered at a special service in Great Yarmouth.

A D-Day remembrance ceremony, marking the 78th anniversary of the landings, will take place in St George's Park on Monday.

Attendees are asked to arrive at 5.50pm for a 6pm start. There will be a service of readings, prayers, and hymns led by Rev Canon Simon Ward of Great Yarmouth Minster.

The service will include a two-minute silence and the singing of the National Anthem.

Graham Plant, the mayor of the Great Yarmouth borough and Henry Cator, the High Steward, will lay wreaths at the Second World War Memorial.

The event is organised by Great Yarmouth Borough Council, in collaboration with Great Yarmouth Minster and the Great Yarmouth branch of the Royal British Legion.

Mr Plant said: "The D-Day service is always well attended and is an opportunity for the whole community to honour and remember those who sacrificed so much during the Second World War.”

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Krispie and Cheerio are up for adoption at East Coast Pet Rescue.

Pets

Landlord finds 20 rabbits abandoned at home after tenants move out

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Willow the police dog, who helped to arrest six people on Tuesday.

Norfolk Live News

Six arrested after Willow the dog finds 'substantial' quantity of drugs

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Ainsley Harriott and Grace Dent visit Sweet Sensation in Great Yarmouth. 

TV | Gallery

First look as Ainsley Harriott and Grace Dent visit Yarmouth for TV show

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Sandra and Sal Nowman

Mixed feelings for traders as they move into Great Yarmouth's new market

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon