Town to remember D-Day landings with park remembrance service

Normandy on June 6, 1944 as Allied soldiers prepare to land on the beach (Picture: MGPhoto76 / Alamy) - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

The sacrifice and bravery of Allied troops who stormed the beaches of Normandy on D-Day will be remembered at a special service in Great Yarmouth.

A D-Day remembrance ceremony, marking the 78th anniversary of the landings, will take place in St George's Park on Monday.

Attendees are asked to arrive at 5.50pm for a 6pm start. There will be a service of readings, prayers, and hymns led by Rev Canon Simon Ward of Great Yarmouth Minster.

The service will include a two-minute silence and the singing of the National Anthem.

Graham Plant, the mayor of the Great Yarmouth borough and Henry Cator, the High Steward, will lay wreaths at the Second World War Memorial.

The event is organised by Great Yarmouth Borough Council, in collaboration with Great Yarmouth Minster and the Great Yarmouth branch of the Royal British Legion.

Mr Plant said: "The D-Day service is always well attended and is an opportunity for the whole community to honour and remember those who sacrificed so much during the Second World War.”