Search

Advanced search

Rocket Science Marketing

Teenage girl missing from Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 12:00 07 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:45 07 March 2019

Aimee Charlton, 18, has been missing since 4am on Wednesday (March 6). She was last seen on Russell Road in Great Yarmouth.

Aimee Charlton, 18, has been missing since 4am on Wednesday (March 6). She was last seen on Russell Road in Great Yarmouth.

Archant

A father has expressed his shock and appealed for help after his teenage daughter went missing in Great Yarmouth.

Aimee Charlton, 18, was last seen at 4am on Wednesday (March 6) on Russell Road in the town.

Matthew Charlton has appealed for his daughter to make contact with somebody so her family know she is safe.

He said that Aimee was at a friend’s house on Russell Road and told them she was going to meet another friend.

Mr Charlton said her friends got concerned when Aimee did not return or contact them.

They called the friend she had said she was going to meet but she said she had not arranged to meet Aimee, Mr Charlton said.

Her friends then reported Aimee missing to the police.

Mr Charlton said: “I want her to contact somebody. me, her mother or sister, as long as we know she’s okay.

“She should know we all care for her. I’m still shocked by it all.”

Please share this story to help find Aimee.

Most Read

Police called to incident at shopping park off A47

Police have been called to Gapton Hall Retail Park in Great Yarmouth.

First look at designs for seafront’s new £26m leisure and water complex

An artist's impression of what the new centre on the Golden Mile could look like from the beach Picture:GYBC

New Costa could open at retail park

Police have been called to Gapton Hall retail park in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Woman ‘shaken’ after man tried snatch her handbag and phone in Great Yarmouth

Police are appealing for witnesses after attempted theft in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Norfolk Police

Former Norwich City star Dion Dublin recalls sharing Great Yarmouth flat with Hollywood star Jason Statham

Former Norwich City footballer Dion Dublin has been speaking to football magazine FourFourTwo about his days living in Yarmouth with Jason Statham Picture: Denise Bradley

Most Read

Police called to incident at shopping park off A47

Police have been called to Gapton Hall Retail Park in Great Yarmouth.

First look at designs for seafront’s new £26m leisure and water complex

An artist's impression of what the new centre on the Golden Mile could look like from the beach Picture:GYBC

New Costa could open at retail park

Police have been called to Gapton Hall retail park in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Woman ‘shaken’ after man tried snatch her handbag and phone in Great Yarmouth

Police are appealing for witnesses after attempted theft in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Norfolk Police

Former Norwich City star Dion Dublin recalls sharing Great Yarmouth flat with Hollywood star Jason Statham

Former Norwich City footballer Dion Dublin has been speaking to football magazine FourFourTwo about his days living in Yarmouth with Jason Statham Picture: Denise Bradley

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Teenage girl missing from Great Yarmouth

Aimee Charlton, 18, has been missing since 4am on Wednesday (March 6). She was last seen on Russell Road in Great Yarmouth.

The marriage and heirloom wedding dress that have stood the test of time

Alec and Norma Abrey with the youngest of their four great grand-children, Holly Waplington, wearing the family gown made from Norma's wedding dress Picture: supplied by Lorraine Thomas

Voyeuristic pensioner set up cameras in 16-year-old girl’s bedroom and woman’s bathroom

Hopton Gardens, in Great Yarmouth. GOOGLE MAPS

Man who exposed himself outside McDonald’s breaches terms of Sex Offender’s Register

Great Yarmouth Police Station. Picture: James Bass

Young Norfolk man’s car crash experience to shock youngsters into driving safely

A young man's life-exchanging experience after he crashed this car will be used to shock students at East Norfolk Sixth Form College into driving safely. The Impact campaign visits the school on March 12.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists