Teenage girl missing from Great Yarmouth

Aimee Charlton, 18, has been missing since 4am on Wednesday (March 6). She was last seen on Russell Road in Great Yarmouth. Archant

A father has expressed his shock and appealed for help after his teenage daughter went missing in Great Yarmouth.

Aimee Charlton, 18, was last seen at 4am on Wednesday (March 6) on Russell Road in the town.

Matthew Charlton has appealed for his daughter to make contact with somebody so her family know she is safe.

He said that Aimee was at a friend’s house on Russell Road and told them she was going to meet another friend.

Mr Charlton said her friends got concerned when Aimee did not return or contact them.

They called the friend she had said she was going to meet but she said she had not arranged to meet Aimee, Mr Charlton said.

Her friends then reported Aimee missing to the police.

Mr Charlton said: “I want her to contact somebody. me, her mother or sister, as long as we know she’s okay.

“She should know we all care for her. I’m still shocked by it all.”

Please share this story to help find Aimee.