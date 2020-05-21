Quiz

Quiz - can you name these demolished Great Yarmouth landmarks?

Aerial view of the Marina Centre site in Great Yarmouth. May 2020. Picture: Ben Oram Ben Oram

With the Marina Centre reduced to seafront rubble, it is probably an appropriate time to test your knowledge of Great Yarmouth’s history of demolished buildings - in our quiz.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The former seafront landmark is only the latest to have met its end with a wrecking ball - and our brain-teaser includes pictures of seven other defunct structures, where you might have drank and danced, watched a movie, or slept for the night.

The Marina Centre will be replaced with an amenity of similar function.

MORE: Drone footage captures rubbled remains of Great Yarmouth’s former Marina Centre

There had been initial concerns that work on the centre would cause congestion and disruption to the seafront’s tourist attractions, but, as the country entered lockdown in March, they did not materialise.

You may also want to watch:

Instead, work has been allowed to go on largely uninterrupted, with the building now completely demolished.