Search

Advanced search

Quiz

Quiz - can you name these demolished Great Yarmouth landmarks?

PUBLISHED: 14:41 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:41 21 May 2020

Aerial view of the Marina Centre site in Great Yarmouth. May 2020. Picture: Ben Oram

Aerial view of the Marina Centre site in Great Yarmouth. May 2020. Picture: Ben Oram

Ben Oram

With the Marina Centre reduced to seafront rubble, it is probably an appropriate time to test your knowledge of Great Yarmouth’s history of demolished buildings - in our quiz.

The former seafront landmark is only the latest to have met its end with a wrecking ball - and our brain-teaser includes pictures of seven other defunct structures, where you might have drank and danced, watched a movie, or slept for the night.

The Marina Centre will be replaced with an amenity of similar function.

MORE: Drone footage captures rubbled remains of Great Yarmouth’s former Marina Centre

There had been initial concerns that work on the centre would cause congestion and disruption to the seafront’s tourist attractions, but, as the country entered lockdown in March, they did not materialise.

You may also want to watch:

Instead, work has been allowed to go on largely uninterrupted, with the building now completely demolished.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘School will not be school’ - Headteacher’s ‘open and honest’ letter to parents

North Denes Primary School head Debbie Whiting has written an 'open and honest' letter to parents about what lessons will be like for children going back to school Picture: James Bass

New lease of life for former clothing store

The Greenwoods clothing store in Great Yarmouth has closed down, but the building is poised for a return as a heritage centre Photo: George Ryan

Bid to replace seafront home with super-modern mansion

A homeowner is asking to demolish this house and replace it with another property with an outdoor pool Picture: Google Maps

Skating rink bid for indoor riding arena

Humberstone Farm next to the River Yare in Cobholm, Great Yarmouth, is asking for a change of use so it can become a new roller skating venue Picture: Google Maps

Three big summer events cancelled in Great Yarmouth

Thousands of people usually come to the Wheels Festival, held in Great Yarmouth in July. Picture: James Bass

Most Read

‘School will not be school’ - Headteacher’s ‘open and honest’ letter to parents

North Denes Primary School head Debbie Whiting has written an 'open and honest' letter to parents about what lessons will be like for children going back to school Picture: James Bass

New lease of life for former clothing store

The Greenwoods clothing store in Great Yarmouth has closed down, but the building is poised for a return as a heritage centre Photo: George Ryan

Bid to replace seafront home with super-modern mansion

A homeowner is asking to demolish this house and replace it with another property with an outdoor pool Picture: Google Maps

Skating rink bid for indoor riding arena

Humberstone Farm next to the River Yare in Cobholm, Great Yarmouth, is asking for a change of use so it can become a new roller skating venue Picture: Google Maps

Three big summer events cancelled in Great Yarmouth

Thousands of people usually come to the Wheels Festival, held in Great Yarmouth in July. Picture: James Bass

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Quiz - can you name these demolished Great Yarmouth landmarks?

Aerial view of the Marina Centre site in Great Yarmouth. May 2020. Picture: Ben Oram

‘Not a soul about’: Towns praised for keeping distance, but businesses keen to reopen

Staff at Jay Jay's Beach Cafe.

Mum of murdered Connor Barrett spared jail for drugs offences

Connor Barrett, 20, who died after being stabbed at a birthday party in Hemsby, Norfolk. Picture Norfolk Constabulary .

‘I’m taking on big city salons’ - Ludham hairdresser makes L’Oreal grand final

The entry submitted by Mr Francis for the L'Oreal Colour Trophy Men's Image Award. Photo: Oliver Francis

‘It’s a struggle’ - Coming out of lockdown in Great Yarmouth

Clockwise from top left: Steve Farrell, creator of web series 'Our Town'; Jack Jay, chairman of Great Yarmouth Town FC; Tony Norman, coach at Spartans Amateur Boxing Club; Jason Silom, who runs a paving and landscaping business. Picture: Steve Farrell/Submitted/Joseph Norton/Jason Silom.
Drive 24