'We're here for you' - Great Yarmouth money service's pledge to residents

DIAL Great Yarmouth is encouraging Great Yarmouth residents to visit the branch for money advice. - Credit: James Weeds

"We don't want people to worry about the cost of living crisis, we want them to come to us".

That is the message from the manager of a Great Yarmouth money and debt service who has said she expects the current economic climate will only get worse for individuals and families.

But Jo Howes, chief executive of DIAL on King Street, said help is at hand.

Since the beginning of the year, DIAL - the FCA-registered money and debt service - has seen more people come for help and advice with their finances, Ms Howes said.

Jo Howes, chief executive of DIAL Great Yarmouth. - Credit: James Weeds

She added: "Looking forward, it's not going to be easy.

"We have seen an increase of people coming through our doors with debt worries.

"There are people who are frightened of what is to come and they're putting it to the back of their mind.

"We don't want people to worry about it, we want them to come to us. We can help."

DIAL's staff are registered with the Institute of Money Advisors and they can support people with high levels of debt.

The free and confidential service provides budgeting advice, help with reducing bills or getting them written off, supports people to help and manage their energy, and offers benefits advice.

DIAL is a free and confidential money advice service and is located on King Street, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: James Weeds

Ms Howes said: "We can offer support and advice through this really tough time.

"There is help available that people might not know is out there."

Recently, DIAL was able to provide parcels for food or for fuel and Ms Howes said the demand was "massive."

"People are struggling."

"It's not just single people coming to us, either. It's working families.

"I'm very worried about the effects this crisis will have on individuals and families moving forward."

The charity service has seen more people coming in to talk about overdue payments for the energy and council tax bills.

"Rising costs have led to more people in need of support with their mental health and wellbeing," Ms Howes said.

"It's putting more pressure on other services - creating a vicious circle.

"While we might not have all the answers, we will do what we can to help and support people throughout the crisis."

DIAL is located on 26-27 King Street - with the Kingside charity shop - and is open Monday to Saturday from 9.30am until 4pm.

For more information, visit their website.