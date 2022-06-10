How the world reacted to the discovery of Yarmouth's royal shipwreck

Julian and Lincoln Barnwell, who discovered the wreck of The Gloucester which sank 340 years ago, being interviewed by BBC Look East. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2022

The spotlight was on Great Yarmouth this morning as the world's press woke up to the news of a huge historical find.

After 15 years of keeping their initial findings a secret, the Barnwell brothers - Lincoln and Julian - announced on Thursday that the wreckage of the 17th-century warship HMS Gloucester has been found off the Great Yarmouth coast.

The wreck of the Gloucester off Yarmouth, 6 May 1682, by Johan Danckerts. It was one of the most famous ships of the 17th century which sank 340 years ago while carrying the future King of England, James Stuart. - Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Over the past 24 hours, new outlets from across globe have covered the news, with camera crews and radio teams descending on the town for live broadcasts.

Media personalities also reacted to the news of the find - which promises to change our understanding of the late 17th century.

TV Historian Dan Snow tweeted that he was excited to finally be able to talk about the discovery, having met the Barnwell brothers some years before.

So excited that we can finally talk about this:



New 17th century shipwreck discovered!



HMS Gloucester. A fascinating ship from an essential period in @RoyalNavy history



New Podcast with the heroic finders, the Barnwell brothers, & Prof @clairejowett: https://t.co/OeywtiLKdS pic.twitter.com/Pp4hF2XphV — Dan Snow (@thehistoryguy) June 10, 2022

Brandon Lewis, MP for Great Yarmouth, joined the congratulations for the team who discovered and verified the wreck of the Gloucester.

Mr Lewis said: “The discovery of Gloucester is fantastic news, and I am sure will significantly advance our understanding of this crucial part of our nation’s history.

"I would like to congratulate everyone involved in this work, and look forward to hearing about new discoveries, some of which I am hopeful will eventually be displayed in Great Yarmouth.”

A Shaft & Globe wint bottle, Bartmann jug and a ceramic medicine or food jug found by Julian and Lincoln Barnwell found in the wreck of the Gloucester. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2022

BBC News reported the discovery as one of the most important maritime finds since the Mary Rose - Henry VIII's warship which was raised in 1982.

ITV's Rob Setchell tweeted that he had a great time speaking with the Barnwell brothers about their findings.

Brothers Julian and Lincoln Barnwell measuring a canon on the seabed. The discovery of the royal Gloucester has set historic hearts racing. - Credit: Norfolk Historic Shipwrecks

Internationally, the news has been reported in some of the largest media outlets in Europe and the US.

The Washington Post reported the discovery just after midnight, GMT. They made a special mention of the bottle found with the crest of the Legge family — the ancestors of the first US President, George Washington.

One of the wine bottles bears a glass seal with the crest of the Legge family – ancestors of George Washington, the first US President. The crest was a forerunner to the Stars and Stripes flag. - Credit: Norfolk Historic Shipwrecks

National Geographic has also shared the news, emphasising the HMS Gloucester being a "party boat" with large amounts of alcohol on board.

Similarly, Metro reported the boat was discovered "full of wine" after its sinking 340 years ago following a "daft spat" on deck.

A new Twitter account, called "The Gloucester Project", has been created, offering "an unparalleled opportunity to research the life and times of the third-rate frigate the Gloucester (1654-82)".

Our @uniofeastanglia project is supported by @LeverhulmeTrust and a website to showcase some of the our historical research to date & associated activities is launched today: see https://t.co/COs8i4ADwr#ThinkingWithoutBorders #ThisisUEA #ExploretheGloucester — The Gloucester Project (@gloucesterwreck) June 9, 2022

One of Germany's largest newspapers, Süddeutsche Zeitung, reported the discovery at 5.30am this morning with the headline "Legendäres Schiffswrack vor Englands Küste entdeckt" - "Legendary shipwreck discovered off the coast of England".

And in the Netherlands, newspaper Algemeen Dagblad ran the headline: "Bijzonder scheepswrak aangetroffen voor Britse kust: vondst werd 15 jaar geheim gehouden" - "Special shipwreck found off British coast: find was kept secret for 15 years".

In Argentina, La Plata-based newspaper El Dia has announced: "El increíble hallazgo bajo el mar de un buque de la armada inglesa hundido en 1682" - "The incredible discovery under the sea of ​​an English navy ship sunk in 1682".

International headlines about the discovery of the HMS Gloucester. From top to bottom: Germany's Süddeutsche Zeitung, US's Washington Post and the Netherlands' Algemeen Dagblad. - Credit: Süddeutsche Zeitung, Washington Post, AD

