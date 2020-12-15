Published: 11:25 AM December 15, 2020

A new daycare centre for dogs could open on the coast as plans come before a local council.

Karley Richards, 40, who lives in Gorleston, is hoping to open the centre in an industrial unit on Sinclair Court in Bradwell.

The change-of-use bid states there would be no major alterations to the building, which is currently vacant, except for the provision of an outside area to allow for a secure dog run and internal areas for screening of dogs, as well as a quiet area for older canines.

Sinclair Court, off Gapton Hall Road, in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Google Maps

Ms Richards, who works part-time, said: "I've just always been known as mad dog lady."

If the plans are approved the centre would open from 8am to 6pm, beginning next February.

You may also want to watch:

Rates would be £20 per day.

"I will wear the dogs out and they will have fun," Ms Richards said.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is expected to make a decision by December 24.



















