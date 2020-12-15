Woman's bid to open dog daycare centre
A new daycare centre for dogs could open on the coast as plans come before a local council.
Karley Richards, 40, who lives in Gorleston, is hoping to open the centre in an industrial unit on Sinclair Court in Bradwell.
The change-of-use bid states there would be no major alterations to the building, which is currently vacant, except for the provision of an outside area to allow for a secure dog run and internal areas for screening of dogs, as well as a quiet area for older canines.
Ms Richards, who works part-time, said: "I've just always been known as mad dog lady."
If the plans are approved the centre would open from 8am to 6pm, beginning next February.
Rates would be £20 per day.
"I will wear the dogs out and they will have fun," Ms Richards said.
Great Yarmouth Borough Council is expected to make a decision by December 24.