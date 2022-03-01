Donations for Ukrainian refugees flood in to Great Yarmouth business

Dozens of people have dropped off critical supplies to Alitherm in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Liz Coates

A Great Yarmouth business acting as a collection point for donations for Ukrainian refugees says it has been overwhelmed by the response.

Diane Green, operations manager of Alitherm, in Brinell Way on the Harfrey's industrial estate, said someone was pulling up every ten minutes to drop off critical supplies.

In just a few days a whole office had been filled with donations.

Alitherm in Great Yarmouth has responded to the Russian invasion of Ukraine by organising a collection of critical supplies to help refugees. - Credit: Liz Coates

She said the first van load would leave the site on Thursday and be taken to Norwich Homeless Support CIC which was distributing the items and keeping anything unsuitable for the local homeless.

She said Alitherm owner Tom Knight, who had a forces background, was spearheading the response and had made contact with the Norwich charity.

"Someone has just dropped off some baby food and baby clothes," she said.

"The response has been phenomenal. People are just saying they are glad they can help."

She said there was an approved list of items including vehicle repair tools, jump leads, thermals, socks, toiletries, batteries, torches, medical supplies, barrier cream, vapour rub, painkillers, dressings, packaged snacks like nuts, dried soups, peanut butter in plastic jars, toothpaste, toothbrushes, and shower gel.

Although a lot of clothing had been donated she was unsure whether it would make it through or be donated locally.

Items can be dropped off from 9am to 5pm with further collection dates being arranged.