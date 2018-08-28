Suspected drink driver arrested after swerving towards police van

A driver was caught twice the legal limit in Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2008

A driver has been arrested after swerving towards an oncoming police van while allegedly twice the legal drink drive limit.

Driver arrested tonight after swerving towards an oncoming police van. Turned out he was more than twice the legal limit...off to court... #721 #Fatal4 #SaferRoads pic.twitter.com/ecaJhZU3rn — Gt Yarmouth Police (@GYarmouthPolice) January 20, 2019

Great Yarmouth Police tweeted in the early hours of this morning (January 20) that the driver had been arrested shortly after 4am.

The tweet also included the results of the breathalyser test, with the lowest reading being 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal drink drive limit is 35 microgrammes.

Norfolk Police, along with colleagues from Suffolk, have been carrying out extra patrols and roadside checks throughout the winter as part of a campaign against drink driving.

Speaking at the launch of this year’s campaign, sergeant Peter Howlett, from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing, said: “Our teams continue to reinforce the message that driving while under the influence of drink or drugs will not be tolerated on our counties’ roads and that robust high-profile enforcement will continue.”