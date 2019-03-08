Driver stopped in Great Yarmouth with insurance policy 'due to start in a week'
PUBLISHED: 09:44 22 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:25 23 April 2019
Archant
A family had a costly trip to Great Yarmouth seafront over the Easter weekend after police stopped a driver allegedly caught without insurance.
Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team took to Twitter after stopping the driver on Saturday afternoon (April 20).
The driver's insurance policy was due to start next week, officer's said after seizing the car.
They said: “An expensive day out for a family visiting Great Yarmouth today. Driver was stopped for no ins, policy was due to start in a weeks time. #Seized.”
Norfolk Police officers in Great Yarmouth were also treated to a song while out and about on Easter Sunday, April 21.
They said: “#Team5 out on Public Order patrols tonight. Flagged down by this man and PC1676 was serendaded. #Topbloke and good for morale.
“We are hoping everyone else we speak to tonight are as welcoming.”
