Four arrests in Great Yarmouth for drug and driving offences
PUBLISHED: 08:56 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:00 04 January 2019
Archant
Four people have been arrested in Great Yarmouth in relation to drug and driving offences.
Great Yarmouth Police tweeted last night, January 3, that three people were arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply, with another arrested for drug driving.
They also shared a picture of a bag of cannabis that had been seized.
A motorist was also dealt with for speeding.
