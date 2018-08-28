Four arrests in Great Yarmouth for drug and driving offences

Cannabis seized by Great Yarmouth Police. Archant

Four people have been arrested in Great Yarmouth in relation to drug and driving offences.

Busy night for Team 2! 3 arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply, 1 arrested for drug driving and 1 motorist dealt for speeding. #ASgt1734 pic.twitter.com/MvQssMYQc9 — Gt Yarmouth Police (@GYarmouthPolice) January 4, 2019

Great Yarmouth Police tweeted last night, January 3, that three people were arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply, with another arrested for drug driving.

They also shared a picture of a bag of cannabis that had been seized.

A motorist was also dealt with for speeding.