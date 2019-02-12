Great Yarmouth drug-dealer jailed for three years

Alex Vedat has been jailed for more than three years for supplying Class A drugs in Great Yarmouth. Picture Norfolk Constabulary. Archant

A man who had been supplying drugs in Great Yarmouth has been jailed for three years.

Alex Vedat, 28, with an address at High Street, Chistlehurst in Kent, was sentenced to 45 months in prison at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (March 5).

He had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiring to supply crack cocaine and heroin between February 2 and April 24 last year.

The court heard how Vedat was responsible for controlling an organised dealer phone line called Black Jack offering crack cocaine and heroin in the Great Yarmouth area.

Officers from the Great Yarmouth Neighbourhood Policing Team arrested Vedat in London on June 28 last year following three months of intelligence work.

A quantity of crack cocaine was found at the address and two mobile phones, both of which contained hundreds of messages related to the supply of drugs.