Man jailed for supplying cocaine in Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 08:45 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:45 23 October 2019

Paulo Botas, 45, of Garibaldi Place, Great Yarmouth, was jailed for more than three years for drug offences. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Archant

A man has been jailed for more than three years for drug offences in Great Yarmouth.

Paulo Botas, aged 45 and of Garibaldi Place, was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison at Norwich Crown Court on Monday (October 21) after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine at an earlier hearing.

Officers from the Great Yarmouth Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a warrant at an address in St Nicholas Road on December 18 last year following reports from the local community about drug dealing in the area.

Officers arrested Botas inside the premises and found a quantity of cocaine, along with more than £850 in cash and mobile phones.

A second person, Aimee Charlton, aged 19 and of St Nicholas Road in Great Yarmouth, was also arrested on suspicion of drug offences at the address.

Charlton was later charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and was also sentenced yesterday to two years in prison, suspended for two years.

Sergeant Tony Hogan from the Great Yarmouth Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "This case demonstrates how important it is for local communities to work with the police in order to tackle drug dealing in the town and will reassure residents that we do respond to the information they provide us.

"We remain committed to tackling illegal drug activity in Great Yarmouth and protecting our communities from this type of crime."

