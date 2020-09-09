Search

Properties closed after drugs activity complaints

PUBLISHED: 15:15 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:15 09 September 2020

Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court. PHOTO: Google Streetview

Two properties in the Great Yarmouth area have been issued with closure orders after complaints of drugs and anti-social behaviour.

A property in Primrose Way in Bradwell has been subjected to a full closure order following reports of such activity at the address since October 2019.

The closure order means no one can enter or remain at the address for three months.

Elsewhere, on Napoleon Place in Great Yarmouth, a property has been subjected to a partial closure order following ongoing complaints of drug activity.

The order excludes all but the registered occupant and owner from entering or remaining at the address.

The Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Safer Neighbourhood Teams, working with the Great Yarmouth Operational Partnership Team, were granted the orders at Great Yarmouth Magistrate’s Court on Thursday (September 3).

Sergeant Christopher Giddens said: “The orders granted by the courts demonstrate that the local neighbourhood teams will use all available powers and legislation to deal with anti-social behaviour and criminality linked to addresses.

“The public can be reassured that we will continue to target addresses, and those responsible for these types of behaviour, to protect and safeguard our communities.”

