Four arrested in connection with drugs offence after car stopped in town centre

PUBLISHED: 15:23 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:23 05 September 2019

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of a drugs offence after police stopped a car in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Archant

Archant

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of a drugs offence after police stopped a car in Great Yarmouth town centre.

Officers initially pulled the car over in Regent Street on Wednesday at 12.50pm in relation to a motoring offence.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said following the stop, four people were arrested on suspicion of possessing a class B drug with intent to supply.

Four police cars were seen dealing with the incident at just before 1pm on Wednesday.

The four people involved have been released under investigation.

