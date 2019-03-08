Four arrested in connection with drugs offence after car stopped in town centre
PUBLISHED: 15:23 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:23 05 September 2019
Archant
Four people have been arrested on suspicion of a drugs offence after police stopped a car in Great Yarmouth town centre.
Officers initially pulled the car over in Regent Street on Wednesday at 12.50pm in relation to a motoring offence.
A spokesman for Norfolk Police said following the stop, four people were arrested on suspicion of possessing a class B drug with intent to supply.
You may also want to watch:
Four police cars were seen dealing with the incident at just before 1pm on Wednesday.
The four people involved have been released under investigation.