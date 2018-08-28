Search

Duo raise £4,865 for mental health charity in gruelling challenge

PUBLISHED: 12:01 27 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:29 27 December 2018

Joint Great Yarmouth Town managers, Adam Mason and Martyn Sinclair, raised £4,865 for mental health charity Mind by walking 50 miles to their away game in Stowmarket. Picture: Adam Mason

Archant

A Great Yarmouth duo battled painful blisters and sore legs to complete a gruelling challenge in which they raised £4,865 for a mental health charity.

The joint managers of Great Yarmouth Town Football Club, Adam Mason and Martyn Sinclair, close to completing their epic 50-mile charity walk. Arriving at Stowmarket. Pictures: Adam Mason and Martyn SinclairThe joint managers of Great Yarmouth Town Football Club, Adam Mason and Martyn Sinclair, close to completing their epic 50-mile charity walk. Arriving at Stowmarket. Pictures: Adam Mason and Martyn Sinclair

The joint managers of Great Yarmouth Town Football Club, Adam Mason and Martyn Sinclair, embarked on the toughest physical test of their lives as they swapped the comfort of a team bus for their own two feet.

The 50 mile challenge saw the pair walk to their away game against Stowmarket to raise money for mental health charity Mind.

The joint managers of Great Yarmouth Town Football Club, Adam Mason and Martyn Sinclair, on their epic 50-mile charity walk arriving at Geldeston. Pictures: Adam Mason and Martyn SinclairThe joint managers of Great Yarmouth Town Football Club, Adam Mason and Martyn Sinclair, on their epic 50-mile charity walk arriving at Geldeston. Pictures: Adam Mason and Martyn Sinclair

Their efforts will enable the charity to provide an additional 250 one to one support sessions to people in the Great Yarmouth and Waveney area with mental health problems.

Mr Mason said: “We have been overwhelmed by people’s generosity and all the support we have had.

The joint managers of Great Yarmouth Town Football Club, Adam Mason and Martyn Sinclair, on their epic 50-mile charity walk reaching Suffolk. Pictures: Adam Mason and Martyn SinclairThe joint managers of Great Yarmouth Town Football Club, Adam Mason and Martyn Sinclair, on their epic 50-mile charity walk reaching Suffolk. Pictures: Adam Mason and Martyn Sinclair

“Knowing how much of a difference this will make to the charity we will definitely be doing another fundraising challenge in 2019 but it won’t be another walking one.”

Mind provides advice and support to empower people experiencing mental health problems.

The joint managers of Great Yarmouth Town Football Club, Adam Mason and Martyn Sinclair, on their epic 50-mile charity walk arriving at Stowupland. Pictures: Adam Mason and Martyn SinclairThe joint managers of Great Yarmouth Town Football Club, Adam Mason and Martyn Sinclair, on their epic 50-mile charity walk arriving at Stowupland. Pictures: Adam Mason and Martyn Sinclair

Fundraising and communications manager at Great Yarmouth and Waveney Mind, Rachel Walsh, was delighted with the pair’s efforts.

“We cannot thank Adam and Martyn enough for taking on this challenge and raising a fantastic £4,865 in aid of our charity,” she said.

They set off from Great Yarmouth’s Wellesley Stadium at 8am on Friday, November, 23 and arrived at Stowmarket’s Greens Meadow Ground about 1.30pm on Saturday lunchtime.

Having endured a tough first day’s walk, Mr Mason, 38, and Mr Sinclair, 45, settled down for the night in Hoxne - 36 miles from Great Yarmouth.

Sleeping in a two-man tent they endured a “terrible” nights sleep and were left to lie on hard ground as their air beds did not work.

“It really was a very hard test for us. We were as well prepared as we could be but it is very difficult to replicate the pain you get from blisters and tiredness you feel after getting limited sleep,” Mr Mason said.

The 38-year-old said they were given a heroes reception as they were greeted by officials, players and supporters from both teams as they arrived in Stowmarket.

