Duo to take on ‘toughest physical challenge of their lives’ for charity

Great Yarmouth Town managers Adam Mason (left) and Martyn Sinclair will be walking to Stowmarket for the charity MIND Picture: Nick Butcher ©archant2015

A duo from Great Yarmouth will embark on the toughest physical challenge of their lives when they take on a mammoth 50 mile charity walk on Friday morning.

Great Yarmouth duo Adam Mason and Martyn Sinclair have been meticulously planning their 51 mile route to Stowmarket. Picture: Joe Norton Great Yarmouth duo Adam Mason and Martyn Sinclair have been meticulously planning their 51 mile route to Stowmarket. Picture: Joe Norton

Adam Mason, 38 and Martyn Sinclair, 45 joint managers of Great Yarmouth Town Football Club will swap the comfort of the team bus to battle the elements as they use their own two feet to get to their match at Stowmarket on Saturday.

The pair will leave Wellesley Stadium at 8am on Friday and hope to arrive at Stowmarket’s ground at around 12pm on Saturday in time for kick off.

Mr Mason said he hasn’t set his body a challenge of this magnitude before.

He said: “It is going to be a really tough test which will take our bodies to pieces. It is definitely the toughest physical challenge of my life.

“There are areas of the walk which are quite dangerous so we will have to make sure we take care at certain points.”

The duo have already raised over £3,000 for their chosen charity, Mind which supports people with mental health issues.

The Bloaters joint manager said he has been “overwhelmed” by the amount of support they have received.

“We really appreciate everyone’s encouragement so far and have been overwhelmed by people’s generosity.

“We feel as managers of the town’s football club we have a responsibilty to help the community and I am sure this will make a big difference to the charity. We hope this will raise awareness of mental health issues as well,” he said.

Rachel Walsh, fundraising and communications manager at Great Yarmouth and Waveney Mind, said: “We cannot thank Adam and Martyn enough for taking on this amazing and unique challenge.

“We are always truly grateful when people choose to take on personal challenges to support our work and raise awareness.”

Mr Mason has been training by going on regular walks each week but admits the furthest he has walked is 17 miles.

The pair have been meticulously planning the route they will take and will set up camp for the night when darkness falls on Friday evening.

In 2016 they took part in a 24 hour sleep out and raised £3,000 for homeless charity Anglia Care Trust.

You can find their JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/walk-to-an-away-game.