Easter events taking place in Yarmouth and beyond
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
From online concerts to egg hunts in towns and villages across Great Yarmouth borough and beyond, there should be plenty to keep families entertained over the Easter bank holiday weekend.
Acle Easter Trail
Villagers have been invited to decorate their windows and gardens with an Easter theme to get themselves on the 'map' showing this year's Easter trail.
The map can be bought from the Chocolate Box, in Acle, or Upton Community Shop, from April 1.
From Good Friday (April 2) to Easter Monday (April 5), participants can follow the map to find hidden letters, which when unscrambled will make an Easter-related sentence. Answers will be returned with maps. Correct answers win a prize.
You may also want to watch:
All proceeds go the Acle preschool and the Friends of the School Association (FOSA).
You can register your home to be on the map by emailing Acle.Easter@gmail.com by Wednesday (March 31).
Most Read
- 1 Seafront casino on sale for £1.1m
- 2 Pub on Yarmouth marketplace could reopen as shop and restaurant
- 3 E-scooter trial launches in Great Yarmouth
- 4 Playground assault investigation called off
- 5 Price cut by £100,000 as historic 50-bedroom hotel for sale
- 6 'It feels like freedom' - Families separated for months enjoy day at coast
- 7 Vandals flatten walls at Yarmouth Waterways bandstand
- 8 The 73 areas of Norfolk with no Covid cases
- 9 Area's Covid rate in single figures for first time since summer
- 10 Concerns raised for town's businesses after freeport decision
Hopton Easter Competition
Decorate your front door, window and/or front garden ready for the Hopton Easter Egg Hunt on Easter Sunday.
The best decoration wins a giant Easter Egg.
Closing date is April 2. See Hopton-0n-Sea Residents Facebook page for more details.
The event is sponsored by Potters Friends Foundation.
Somerleyton Hall Egg Hunt
Head to Somerleyton Hall and Gardens between Good Friday and Easter Monday for the children’s Easter Egg Hunt.
Visitors will complete the Easter trail around the stunning gardens and receive an Easter Egg prize.
Tickets can be booked on eventbrite. For more information contact: 0871 222 4244 or email: info@somerleyton.co.uk
CARL's Easter Eggstravaganza
On Wednesday (March 31), CARL (Care and Real Lovin') in the Community, a Lowestoft-based charity providing support to people with serious illness, will be placing ten custom-made, egg-shaped pieces of art by local artist Greater Than in public places around Gorleston and Lowestoft.
Find four of the artworks by Monday (April 4), send pictures of them to Carl in the Community's Facebook page, and the organisers will send you an Easter treat.
An online event will also take place on Facebook Live this Sunday from 2pm to 11pm, featuring live music from 13 different acts, raising money for the charity.
If you know of any other Easter egg hunts or events taking place this weekend, please email daniel.hickey@archant.co.uk