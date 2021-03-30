Easter events taking place in Yarmouth and beyond

Published: 3:24 PM March 30, 2021

Easter egg hunts are taking place in towns and villages across Great Yarmouth borough and beyond this bank holiday weekend. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

From online concerts to egg hunts in towns and villages across Great Yarmouth borough and beyond, there should be plenty to keep families entertained over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

Acle Easter Trail

Villagers have been invited to decorate their windows and gardens with an Easter theme to get themselves on the 'map' showing this year's Easter trail.

The map can be bought from the Chocolate Box, in Acle, or Upton Community Shop, from April 1.

From Good Friday (April 2) to Easter Monday (April 5), participants can follow the map to find hidden letters, which when unscrambled will make an Easter-related sentence. Answers will be returned with maps. Correct answers win a prize.

All proceeds go the Acle preschool and the Friends of the School Association (FOSA).

You can register your home to be on the map by emailing Acle.Easter@gmail.com by Wednesday (March 31).

Hopton Easter Competition

Decorate your front door, window and/or front garden ready for the Hopton Easter Egg Hunt on Easter Sunday.

The best decoration wins a giant Easter Egg.

Closing date is April 2. See Hopton-0n-Sea Residents Facebook page for more details.

The event is sponsored by Potters Friends Foundation.

Somerleyton Hall Easter Egg Hunt. PHOTO: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

Somerleyton Hall Egg Hunt

Head to Somerleyton Hall and Gardens between Good Friday and Easter Monday for the children’s Easter Egg Hunt.

Visitors will complete the Easter trail around the stunning gardens and receive an Easter Egg prize.

Tickets can be booked on eventbrite. For more information contact: 0871 222 4244 or email: info@somerleyton.co.uk

Ten egg-shaped pieces of art by local artist Greater Than will be placed around Gorleston and Lowestoft for an Easter trail this bank holiday weekend. - Credit: Archant

CARL's Easter Eggstravaganza

On Wednesday (March 31), CARL (Care and Real Lovin') in the Community, a Lowestoft-based charity providing support to people with serious illness, will be placing ten custom-made, egg-shaped pieces of art by local artist Greater Than in public places around Gorleston and Lowestoft.

Find four of the artworks by Monday (April 4), send pictures of them to Carl in the Community's Facebook page, and the organisers will send you an Easter treat.

An online event will also take place on Facebook Live this Sunday from 2pm to 11pm, featuring live music from 13 different acts, raising money for the charity.

If you know of any other Easter egg hunts or events taking place this weekend, please email daniel.hickey@archant.co.uk



