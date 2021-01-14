News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Easter Fair cancelled again as Covid threat continues

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 12:26 PM January 14, 2021    Updated: 12:42 PM January 14, 2021
The annual Easter Fair in Great Yarmouth Market Place, April 2015. The event has been cancelled due

The annual Easter Fair in Great Yarmouth Market Place, April 2015. The event has been cancelled due to coronavirus Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015

A town's historic Easter Fair has been cancelled for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival, a centuries' old tradition taking place over four days in Great Yarmouth, would normally see thousands of people gather in the town centre to enjoy the rides and attractions.

Carl Smith, the council leader, said: “Great Yarmouth Borough Council is giving the public early notice that the Easter Fair will not take place again this year, as part of the national cause to support public safety, protect the NHS and save lives in response to the continued covid threat.

Great Yarmouth - Easter fair photographed from the Helter Skelter, shows the way it straggles over t

Great Yarmouth - Easter fair photographed from the Helter Skelter, shows the way it straggles over the market place and Brewery plain pic taken 1950s c13168 pic to be used in edp dml 17th april 2015

“We know that residents and visitors will fully understand that this is unavoidable, especially during a national lockdown and with our NHS and other public services under significant pressure."

Mr Smith added that public safety is the top priority and it is not possible to even contemplate organising a large-scale event during a national lockdown and with social distancing likely to be part of daily life for some time to come. 

You may also want to watch:

“As the situation develops over the coming months, the council will monitor the situation with respect to any larger scale events that would normally take place in the borough later on in the year and make decisions based on the government advice in place at the time.

Carl Smith

Great Yarmouth Borough Council leader Carl Smith has hailed the Town Deal vision as "a chance of a lifetime." - Credit: Archant

“It is more critical than ever that we all continue to play our part by following the lockdown rules consistently to help control infections and minimise hospital admissions, to protect ourselves, protect others and protect Great Yarmouth," he said.


Most Read

  1. 1 'Public' swimming pool could have to shut after mystery complaint
  2. 2 Have you seen this man who is wanted by police?
  3. 3 Care home confirms outbreak of coronavirus
  1. 4 Ashes of man who was 'life of the party' to be set off in fireworks
  2. 5 Pair charged with GBH after victim left in 'serious condition'
  3. 6 'An absolute privilege' - Barber reflects on 60 years beyond the fringe
  4. 7 Holiday park drug dealer ordered to pay back £25,000
  5. 8 Seven lockdown rules that could change
  6. 9 The areas of Norfolk where Covid cases are now falling
  7. 10 Coastal car park closes to 'deter visitors' as police hand out five FPNs
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Headless seals spark alarm on Norfolk beach

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon

Villagers' fury at prospect of horse grazing land becoming 150 homes

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon

Man arrested after assault leaves victim in 'serious condition'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon

Investigations | Special Report

The colourful past of tycoon behind bid to transform old Pontins site

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus