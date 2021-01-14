Easter Fair cancelled again as Covid threat continues

Published: 12:26 PM January 14, 2021 Updated: 12:42 PM January 14, 2021

A town's historic Easter Fair has been cancelled for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival, a centuries' old tradition taking place over four days in Great Yarmouth, would normally see thousands of people gather in the town centre to enjoy the rides and attractions.

Carl Smith, the council leader, said: “Great Yarmouth Borough Council is giving the public early notice that the Easter Fair will not take place again this year, as part of the national cause to support public safety, protect the NHS and save lives in response to the continued covid threat.

“We know that residents and visitors will fully understand that this is unavoidable, especially during a national lockdown and with our NHS and other public services under significant pressure."

Mr Smith added that public safety is the top priority and it is not possible to even contemplate organising a large-scale event during a national lockdown and with social distancing likely to be part of daily life for some time to come.

“As the situation develops over the coming months, the council will monitor the situation with respect to any larger scale events that would normally take place in the borough later on in the year and make decisions based on the government advice in place at the time.

“It is more critical than ever that we all continue to play our part by following the lockdown rules consistently to help control infections and minimise hospital admissions, to protect ourselves, protect others and protect Great Yarmouth," he said.



