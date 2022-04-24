Aerial photos show Great Yarmouth illuminated by lights of Easter Fair

Gallery

Lights on rides at the Easter Fair illuminate Great Yarmouth town centre. - Credit: Luke Martin

Aerial photos show Great Yarmouth town centre illuminated after nightfall by the multicoloured rides of the Easter Fair.

The Marketplace shone with circles and strings of light late on Friday (April 22) when local photographer Luke Martin sent his drone and camera into the skies above the town.

The fair opened on Thursday afternoon (April 21) for the first time in three years.

Lights on rides at the Easter Fair illuminate Great Yarmouth town centre. - Credit: Luke Martin

Opening times are 11am to 11pm all days except Sunday when it will operate between 10.30am and 6pm.

The centuries old attraction last visited in 2019 but was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 in response to the continued Covid threat.

Lights on rides at the Easter Fair illuminate Great Yarmouth town centre. - Credit: Luke Martin

Among the rides and attractions this year are dodgems, bungee trampolines, bumper boats, rodeo bulls, carousels, a haunted house, a fun house, and hook-a-duck.

There is a temporary road closure on The Conge - from the Brewery Plain entrance down to Temple Road - until Sunday.

Lights on rides at the Easter Fair illuminate Great Yarmouth town centre. - Credit: Luke Martin

Lights on rides at the Easter Fair illuminate Great Yarmouth town centre. - Credit: Luke Martin

Lights on rides at the Easter Fair illuminate Great Yarmouth town centre. - Credit: Luke Martin

Lights on rides at the Easter Fair illuminate Great Yarmouth town centre. - Credit: Luke Martin

Lights on rides at the Easter Fair illuminate Great Yarmouth town centre. - Credit: Luke Martin



