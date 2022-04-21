Gallery
The wait is over as Great Yarmouth's Easter Fair returns
- Credit: Brittany Woodman
All the fun of the fair has returned to Great Yarmouth for the first time in three years.
There were smiles on the faces of delighted children as the Easter Fair was opened this afternoon for the first time in the town centre since before the pandemic.
Great Yarmouth Borough mayor Adrian Thompson officially opened the funfair at 4pm.
Opening times will be 11am to 11pm all days except Sunday when it will operate between 10.30am and 6pm.
On Wednesday, John Bugg, committee member for the Norwich and Eastern Showman's Guild, confirmed that all rides tonight will be at a reduced rate of £1.50 and throughout the event, the rides will be inline with prices from 2019.
There will be a temporary road closure on The Conge - from the Brewery Plain entrance down to Temple Road - until Sunday, April 24. As with previous years, the two-day market will be cancelled while the fair is in town.