News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Gallery

The wait is over as Great Yarmouth's Easter Fair returns

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 6:35 PM April 21, 2022
Updated: 6:40 PM April 21, 2022
Opening of the Easter Fair at Great Yarmouth Market Place. Great Yarmouth Mayor Adrian Thompson. Pic

Great Yarmouth mayor Adrian Thompson enjoys a ride at the Easter Fair - Credit: Brittany Woodman

All the fun of the fair has returned to Great Yarmouth for the first time in three years.

Opening of the Easter Fair at Great Yarmouth Market Place. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

The fair runs until Sunday - Credit: Brittany Woodman

There were smiles on the faces of delighted children as the Easter Fair was opened this afternoon for the first time in the town centre since before the pandemic.

Opening of the Easter Fair at Great Yarmouth Market Place. Edith and Martha Woolston enjoying the ri

Edith and Martha Woolston enjoy a ride - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Great Yarmouth Borough mayor Adrian Thompson officially opened the funfair at 4pm.

Opening of the Easter Fair at Great Yarmouth Market Place. Children enjoying the water balls. Pictur

Children enjoying the water balls - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Opening times will be 11am to 11pm all days except Sunday when it will operate between 10.30am and 6pm.

Opening of the Easter Fair at Great Yarmouth Market Place. Family enjoying the fair. Pictures: Britt

Families enjoyed the first day of the Easter Fair - Credit: Brittany Woodman

On Wednesday, John Bugg, committee member for the Norwich and Eastern Showman's Guild, confirmed that all rides tonight will be at a reduced rate of £1.50 and throughout the event, the rides will be inline with prices from 2019.

There will be a temporary road closure on The Conge - from the Brewery Plain entrance down to Temple Road - until Sunday, April 24. As with previous years, the two-day market will be cancelled while the fair is in town.

Opening of the Easter Fair at Great Yarmouth Market Place. Great Yarmouth Mayor Adrian Thompson and

Opening of the Easter Fair at Great Yarmouth Market Place. Great Yarmouth Mayor Adrian Thompson and Mayoress Jenny Thompson welcome everyone to the return of the fair. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Opening of the Easter Fair at Great Yarmouth Market Place. Robert Edwards, Helter Skelter owner. Pic

Robert Edwards, Helter Skelter owner - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Opening of the Easter Fair at Great Yarmouth Market Place. Cadets at the opening ceremony. Pictures:

Winterton Marine Cadets at the opening ceremony - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Opening of the Easter Fair at Great Yarmouth Market Place. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Opening of the Easter Fair at Great Yarmouth Market Place - Credit: Brittany Woodman


Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Tea room with 'pretentious' name in Great Yarmouth

Tea rooms' 'pretentious' name was putting people off owner says

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Victoria Arcade, Yarmouth.Picture: Nick Butcher

Great Yarmouth's Victoria Arcade to go under the hammer

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Chloe Smith MP with Philip Hinchliffe, head teacher of Catch 22 Photo: MP Chloe Smith

Redundancies and home learning after charity closes special school

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Ruby Rides helped to open Superbike Warehouse in Great Yarmouth

Hundreds of motorcyclists flock to new superbike store opening

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon