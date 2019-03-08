Brexit uncertainty sees seaside town rank among top 20 destinations for Eastercation
PUBLISHED: 16:40 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:40 01 April 2019
Great Yarmouth is benefiting from the uncertainty which surrounds Brexit according to a report which shows the town ranks in the top 20 destinations for Brits going on holiday during Easter.
Leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council Graham Plant, said the findings highlight how the borough remains popular with tourists.
The figures released by Travelodge show 67pc of Britons are shunning holidaying abroad and supporting British tourism this Easter.
Last year just 34pc of people holidayed at home marking a considerable turnaround.
Blackpool was found to be the most popular destination with Great Yarmouth ranking 17th above Newcastle, the Peak District and Southend-on-Sea.
32pc of Brits will be flocking to the seaside with 22pc of holidaymakers opting for a more cultural break in the city.
Mr Plant said the statistics were great news for the town.
He said: “Great Yarmouth is definitely a borough on the up. We have made a lot of inward investment and everyone I have spoken to has had good bookings.
“It is a lovely place to stay and people are hearing really good things about it.”
Spokesperson for Travelodge, Shakila Ahmed, believes Brexit has been a major factor in keeping holidaymakers in the UK.
She said: “This research shows Britons are shunning holidaying abroad this Easter due to the uncertainly and complexity around Brexit.”
“This is great news for the UK hospitality sector as the Eastercation will kick start the 2019 holiday season by boosting the UK economy by £36 billion.”
Janine Dooley, duty manager at Imperial Hotel in Great Yarmouth, said she expects the hotel to be busy throughout the Easter period.
“I think possibly people have been put off going abroad because of Brexit and we have had quite a few bookings,” she said.
“It is really good news for the town and the local businesses.”
The study revealed the UK’s most extravagant Eastercationers were from London with 65pc of the capital heading off to somewhere in the UK.
Mr Plant said he hopes Great Yarmouth’s stock would remain high throughout the rest of 2019.
The town’s offering is set to be boosted in the coming months as the council’s £2.7m flagship project - the Waterways - takes shape and the new seafront Premier Inn opens its doors for the first time.
Top 20;
1) Blackpool
2) London
3) Cornwall
4) Brighton
5) Devon
6) Birmingham
7) Lake District
8) Yorkshire Dales
9) Aberdeen
10) Scottish Highlands
11) Snowdonia
12) Bournemouth
13) Cotswolds
14) Cardiff
15) Bath
16) Somerset
17) Great Yarmouth
18) Newcastle
19) Peak District
20) Southen-on-Sea