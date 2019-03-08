Brexit uncertainty sees seaside town rank among top 20 destinations for Eastercation

Great Yarmouth ranks in the top 20 destinations for Brits during the Easter holidays Picture: James Bass Archant

Great Yarmouth is benefiting from the uncertainty which surrounds Brexit according to a report which shows the town ranks in the top 20 destinations for Brits going on holiday during Easter.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council leader, Graham Plant. Picture Neil Perry Great Yarmouth Borough Council leader, Graham Plant. Picture Neil Perry

Leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council Graham Plant, said the findings highlight how the borough remains popular with tourists.

The figures released by Travelodge show 67pc of Britons are shunning holidaying abroad and supporting British tourism this Easter.

Last year just 34pc of people holidayed at home marking a considerable turnaround.

The Imperial Hotel in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Liz Coates The Imperial Hotel in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Liz Coates

Blackpool was found to be the most popular destination with Great Yarmouth ranking 17th above Newcastle, the Peak District and Southend-on-Sea.

32pc of Brits will be flocking to the seaside with 22pc of holidaymakers opting for a more cultural break in the city.

Mr Plant said the statistics were great news for the town.

An image of what the new Premier Inn taking shape at The Edge will look like in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Arch e-tech Design Ltd An image of what the new Premier Inn taking shape at The Edge will look like in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Arch e-tech Design Ltd

He said: “Great Yarmouth is definitely a borough on the up. We have made a lot of inward investment and everyone I have spoken to has had good bookings.

“It is a lovely place to stay and people are hearing really good things about it.”

Spokesperson for Travelodge, Shakila Ahmed, believes Brexit has been a major factor in keeping holidaymakers in the UK.

Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

She said: “This research shows Britons are shunning holidaying abroad this Easter due to the uncertainly and complexity around Brexit.”

“This is great news for the UK hospitality sector as the Eastercation will kick start the 2019 holiday season by boosting the UK economy by £36 billion.”

Janine Dooley, duty manager at Imperial Hotel in Great Yarmouth, said she expects the hotel to be busy throughout the Easter period.

“I think possibly people have been put off going abroad because of Brexit and we have had quite a few bookings,” she said.

“It is really good news for the town and the local businesses.”

The study revealed the UK’s most extravagant Eastercationers were from London with 65pc of the capital heading off to somewhere in the UK.

Mr Plant said he hopes Great Yarmouth’s stock would remain high throughout the rest of 2019.

The town’s offering is set to be boosted in the coming months as the council’s £2.7m flagship project - the Waterways - takes shape and the new seafront Premier Inn opens its doors for the first time.

Top 20;

1) Blackpool

2) London

3) Cornwall

4) Brighton

5) Devon

6) Birmingham

7) Lake District

8) Yorkshire Dales

9) Aberdeen

10) Scottish Highlands

11) Snowdonia

12) Bournemouth

13) Cotswolds

14) Cardiff

15) Bath

16) Somerset

17) Great Yarmouth

18) Newcastle

19) Peak District

20) Southen-on-Sea