'What Christmas is about' - Yarmouth venue hosts free festive meal event

Anthony Carroll

Published: 3:50 PM December 27, 2021
About 60 people attended the Christmas Day event at the Empire

About 60 people attended the Christmas Day event at the Empire - Credit: Jack Jay

Dozens of people enjoyed companionship and a free Christmas Day meal at a Great Yarmouth seafront venue.

The Empire hosted a free Christmas Day meal event following the cancellation at the Minster of the annual Open Christmas event due to the ongoing Covid situation. 

Volunteers who helped run the Empire Christmas Day meal event

Volunteers who helped run the Empire Christmas Day meal event - Credit: Jack Jay

Jack Jay, whose family offered The Empire as a host venue, said: "This is what Christmas is truly about, sharing what we can with others and bringing a sense of togetherness."

The event was organised by Darren Wheeler of online group GYnet.

He brought together a group of volunteers and local businesses to help spread festive cheer.

Manager of The Empire Darren Clayton with mayor Adrian Thompson

Manager of The Empire Darren Clayton with Great Yarmouth mayor Adrian Thompson - Credit: Jack Jay

As well as a Christmas dinner, there were mince pies and cakes donated by bakery Ellese Bakes and also complimentary soft drinks.

Mr Wheeler said: "A big thanks to all our amazing volunteers who gave up time to make this happen, it was wonderful to spread some Christmas joy."

Great Yarmouth News

