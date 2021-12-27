'What Christmas is about' - Yarmouth venue hosts free festive meal event
- Credit: Jack Jay
Dozens of people enjoyed companionship and a free Christmas Day meal at a Great Yarmouth seafront venue.
The Empire hosted a free Christmas Day meal event following the cancellation at the Minster of the annual Open Christmas event due to the ongoing Covid situation.
Jack Jay, whose family offered The Empire as a host venue, said: "This is what Christmas is truly about, sharing what we can with others and bringing a sense of togetherness."
The event was organised by Darren Wheeler of online group GYnet.
He brought together a group of volunteers and local businesses to help spread festive cheer.
As well as a Christmas dinner, there were mince pies and cakes donated by bakery Ellese Bakes and also complimentary soft drinks.
Mr Wheeler said: "A big thanks to all our amazing volunteers who gave up time to make this happen, it was wonderful to spread some Christmas joy."
