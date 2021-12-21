The Empire Gives Back - free Christmas lunch at Yarmouth venue
- Credit: The Empire
Great Yarmouth's Empire seafront venue will be offering a free meal to all on Christmas Day.
The free festive lunch, which was organised by volunteers from GYnet and will be held at the Empire, is a chance for anyone who is lonely over Christmas to celebrate the festive season with some company.
Jack Jay, director of the Empire, said: "This is such a tough time of year for so many people and we want to help in any we can.
"When we were asked about the possibility of hosting the event we were thrilled to be able to assist.
"We are aware of the concerns around the current Covid cases, but we feel confident this event can be staged in a safe way."
The Christmas day event will begin with hot drinks at 11.30am and dinner will be served until 1pm.
Information about the event will be posted on the GYnet and The Empire Facebook pages.
Most Read
- 1 Two operators shortlisted to breathe new life into Iron Duke
- 2 Man pulled out knife to threaten youths after disturbance at McDonald's
- 3 More than 300 jabbed at drive-through booster clinic
- 4 Venue managers share fears over possible restrictions
- 5 Town hall evacuated amid Aladdin panto fire alarm drama
- 6 Great Yarmouth landmark hotel has been sold
- 7 Ava-May Littleboy's dad on heartache and man the family called its 'rock'
- 8 Charity shop building sold amid 'keen interest'
- 9 A new dental surgery could be making its way to Hopton
- 10 'Things do get better' - group's golden Christmas message
If you would like to enquire about volunteering then please contact GYnet via Facebook.