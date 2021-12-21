The Empire Gives Back - free Christmas lunch at Yarmouth venue

The Empire in Great Yarmouth will be hosting a free Christmas lunch from 11.30am until 1pm on December 25. - Credit: The Empire

Great Yarmouth's Empire seafront venue will be offering a free meal to all on Christmas Day.

The free festive lunch, which was organised by volunteers from GYnet and will be held at the Empire, is a chance for anyone who is lonely over Christmas to celebrate the festive season with some company.

Jack Jay, director of the Empire, said: "This is such a tough time of year for so many people and we want to help in any we can.

"When we were asked about the possibility of hosting the event we were thrilled to be able to assist.

"We are aware of the concerns around the current Covid cases, but we feel confident this event can be staged in a safe way."

The Christmas day event will begin with hot drinks at 11.30am and dinner will be served until 1pm.

Information about the event will be posted on the GYnet and The Empire Facebook pages.

If you would like to enquire about volunteering then please contact GYnet via Facebook.