Wanted person arrested in possession of ‘dangerous’ knife

Police in Great Yarmouth arrested a person in possession of this knife. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Police in Great Yarmouth arrested a person with this “dangerous weapon” following a stop and search procedure.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The person was arrested by officers on Wednesday night after being found in possession of the knife.

Following the arrest, officers discovered that the person was also wanted by Essex Police.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, which assisted in the arrest, tweeted about the incident saying it was “another good result” from stop and search.