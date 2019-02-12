Wanted person arrested in possession of ‘dangerous’ knife
PUBLISHED: 07:12 28 February 2019 | UPDATED: 07:12 28 February 2019
Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team
Police in Great Yarmouth arrested a person with this “dangerous weapon” following a stop and search procedure.
The person was arrested by officers on Wednesday night after being found in possession of the knife.
Following the arrest, officers discovered that the person was also wanted by Essex Police.
The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, which assisted in the arrest, tweeted about the incident saying it was “another good result” from stop and search.