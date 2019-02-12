Search

Wanted person arrested in possession of ‘dangerous’ knife

PUBLISHED: 07:12 28 February 2019 | UPDATED: 07:12 28 February 2019

Police in Great Yarmouth arrested a person in possession of this knife. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Police in Great Yarmouth arrested a person in possession of this knife. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Police in Great Yarmouth arrested a person with this “dangerous weapon” following a stop and search procedure.

The person was arrested by officers on Wednesday night after being found in possession of the knife.

Following the arrest, officers discovered that the person was also wanted by Essex Police.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, which assisted in the arrest, tweeted about the incident saying it was “another good result” from stop and search.

Rumours of children being approached in Great Yarmouth 'unsubstantiated', police say

Police say rumours of strangers approaching children in Great Yarmouth are

Yarmouth's Hollywood cinema reveals what is 'coming soon' ahead of re-opening

The Jays family, who own the Royalty building in Great Yarmouth, site of the previous Hollywood cinema which closed down earlier this month, have vowed cinemas will return to the seaside town.

TripAdvisor has revealed the UK's best beaches - and one of them is in Norfolk

Late afternoon shadows on Gorleston beach. Picture: Roger Grice

This is why your TV signal keeps breaking up

TV reception problems irritate viewers in East Norfolk Picture: John Hocknell

Man died of cancer caused by asbestos

The inquest of Terry Smith has taken place. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Rumours of children being approached in Great Yarmouth 'unsubstantiated', police say

Police say rumours of strangers approaching children in Great Yarmouth are

Yarmouth's Hollywood cinema reveals what is 'coming soon' ahead of re-opening

The Jays family, who own the Royalty building in Great Yarmouth, site of the previous Hollywood cinema which closed down earlier this month, have vowed cinemas will return to the seaside town.

TripAdvisor has revealed the UK's best beaches - and one of them is in Norfolk

Late afternoon shadows on Gorleston beach. Picture: Roger Grice

This is why your TV signal keeps breaking up

TV reception problems irritate viewers in East Norfolk Picture: John Hocknell

Man died of cancer caused by asbestos

The inquest of Terry Smith has taken place. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Wanted person arrested in possession of 'dangerous' knife

Police in Great Yarmouth arrested a person in possession of this knife. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

'Apprenticeships are for everyone' message as 61-year-old Falklands veteran takes on new challenge

Merv Hines at work at the Silverwood Child and Family Centre. Photo: NSFT

Men arrested following armed raids released on bail for second time

Police carry out a warrant at Magdalen Way in Gorleston.

Long-serving Norfolk retailers win prestigious national award

Owen Church, of Hemsby Post Office, receiving his award. Ralph Childs, of Childs Newsagents in Great Yarmouth, was unable to attend the ceremony in London, The men won a special centenary award at the 2019 Federation of Independent Retailers (NFRN) Awards.

The Great Yarmouth Survey: Tell this newspaper what you think about your town

Norfolk Day photos - Cllr Mary Coleman at Great Yarmouth landmarks. Photo: Great Yarmouth Borough Council
