More than 200 cannabis plants found at 'factory' in disused hotel

PUBLISHED: 16:18 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:18 03 March 2020

The former Europa hotel and restaurant on Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps.

A cannabis farm of more than 200 plants has been found at a disused hotel on Great Yarmouth's seafront.

Officers from Norfolk Police went to the building, believed to be the former Europa Hotel on Marine Parade, at 12.40pm on Monday (March 2) after receiving a tip-off.

They found more than 200 young cannabis plants and associated growing equipment.

A man, aged in his 40s and from the London area, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of producing cannabis.

He has been released under investigation.

Police are appealing for anyone with information or who saw anything suspicious in the area to call 101 quoting reference 36/15373/20.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

