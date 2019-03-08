Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'People are fed up with elections' - council leader explains fall in voters for European elections

PUBLISHED: 15:13 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:13 24 May 2019

There was a 7pc fall in voters for the European elections in Great Yarmouth compared with 2014. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

There was a 7pc fall in voters for the European elections in Great Yarmouth compared with 2014. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

A 7pc drop in voters turning out for the European elections in Great Yarmouth has been put down to people being "fed up with elections".

Leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council Carl Smith. Picture: Ella WilkinsonLeader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council Carl Smith. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The turnout in Great Yarmouth for Thursday's vote was 31pc compared with the last European elections in 2014 which had a turnout of 38pc.

Leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council Carl Smith, said: "People are fed up with elections.

"When we were out campaigning for the local elections there were a lot of frustrated people who didn't understand why there was another vote."

Despite a fall of 7pc when compared with the last European elections, the figure does represent a 3pc rise in voter turnout from the local elections earlier this month.

Mr Smith believes this is because many people who voted on Thursday wanted to cast a "protest vote".

A standout line from the local elections was the 950 ballot papers which were spoiled in the borough,however, the council leader said he expected this to "return to normal levels" as people had greater choice at the polls.

You may also want to watch:

Great Yarmouth is one of 45 local authority areas in the Eastern region whose local verification figures and results are feeding into the overall result and turnout for the region, which are being coordinated at Chelmsford in Essex.

The result from the borough will be published on the council's website after 10pm on Sunday, May 26.

Most Read

Two new stores and work to end McDonald’s agony at retail park

Two chains new to Gapton Hall will be moving onto the retail park this summer. Meanwhile work is beginning to remodel the entrance Picture: House PR

‘Everyone is gutted’ - heartbreak over restaurant closure

The Ambitions restaurant at Yarmouth College which is closing Picture: supplied

Type one diabetic went more than three days without insulin before he was found dead at care home

Sapphire House care home in Bradwell where James Delaney 37, was found dead on July 28, 2018. Picture: Google Maps

‘The world was crashing down’ - Father describes heartbreak after eight-month-old son diagnosed with cancer

A Bradwell family is raising £50,000 for their nine-month-old son Oakley Cutajar who has been diagnosed with a rare form of childhood cancer. Picture: Courtesy of the Cutajar family.

A new seaside restaurant is bringing ‘something different’ to the coast

Coast Pizza is opening on Gorleston's lower prom on May 31 Picture: Coast Pizza

Most Read

Two new stores and work to end McDonald’s agony at retail park

Two chains new to Gapton Hall will be moving onto the retail park this summer. Meanwhile work is beginning to remodel the entrance Picture: House PR

‘Everyone is gutted’ - heartbreak over restaurant closure

The Ambitions restaurant at Yarmouth College which is closing Picture: supplied

Type one diabetic went more than three days without insulin before he was found dead at care home

Sapphire House care home in Bradwell where James Delaney 37, was found dead on July 28, 2018. Picture: Google Maps

‘The world was crashing down’ - Father describes heartbreak after eight-month-old son diagnosed with cancer

A Bradwell family is raising £50,000 for their nine-month-old son Oakley Cutajar who has been diagnosed with a rare form of childhood cancer. Picture: Courtesy of the Cutajar family.

A new seaside restaurant is bringing ‘something different’ to the coast

Coast Pizza is opening on Gorleston's lower prom on May 31 Picture: Coast Pizza

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘People are fed up with elections’ - council leader explains fall in voters for European elections

There was a 7pc fall in voters for the European elections in Great Yarmouth compared with 2014. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Petty’ - Dad criticises academy’s decision to ban boys from Leavers’ Ball

Liam Reeve has been banned from the Lynn Grove prom for

Rowing boats and pedalos will be back on lake once more

The boating lake in North Drive is being re-filled Picture: Liz Coates

‘We’ve had some great memories’ - couple bid farewell to market after 26 years

Steve and Liz Leaver of Steve's Accessories have been trading on Great Yarmouth's market for 26 years but have now moved to Regent Road. Picture: Joseph Norton

Car damaged in Gorleston

Police are seeking information after a car was damaged in Gorleston. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists