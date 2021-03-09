News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Factory worker died after taking cocktail of drugs, inquest hears

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 4:10 PM March 9, 2021   
Carrow House, the location of Norfolk Coroner's Court.

Carrow House, the location of Norfolk Coroner's Court. - Credit: ANTONY KELLY

A former rough sleeper was found with a lethal "cocktail of drugs" in his system just months after being housed following the coronavirus pandemic.

Stewart Pestell was discovered unresponsive at his Great Yarmouth home by a friend who was concerned he hadn't heard from the former factory worker for a number of days.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake concluded the 42-year-old died a drug-related death, following an inquest at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Tuesday, March 9, with a post-mortem finding a "cocktail of drugs" in his system, any of which could have killed him, she said.

Mr Pestell, who had a number of health problems including COPD, schizophrenia and heart failure, was found to have lethal levels of morphine and toxic levels of methadone and cocaine in his system.

The inquest heard he had used heroin and crack cocaine "since a young age", but had made efforts to engage with support services since being housed.

Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

North Drive

Teenager who died in motorcycle crash named

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Drone image of new Marina Centre being built in Great Yarmouth

Bird's eye view of new £26m seaside leisure centre taking shape

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
North Drive

Three arrests after more than 100 people gather in Great Yarmouth

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital has 100 empty beds and is stressing they are very much o

Man in 20s among further Covid deaths at Norfolk hospital

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon