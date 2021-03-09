Factory worker died after taking cocktail of drugs, inquest hears

Published: 4:10 PM March 9, 2021

A former rough sleeper was found with a lethal "cocktail of drugs" in his system just months after being housed following the coronavirus pandemic.

Stewart Pestell was discovered unresponsive at his Great Yarmouth home by a friend who was concerned he hadn't heard from the former factory worker for a number of days.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake concluded the 42-year-old died a drug-related death, following an inquest at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Tuesday, March 9, with a post-mortem finding a "cocktail of drugs" in his system, any of which could have killed him, she said.

Mr Pestell, who had a number of health problems including COPD, schizophrenia and heart failure, was found to have lethal levels of morphine and toxic levels of methadone and cocaine in his system.

The inquest heard he had used heroin and crack cocaine "since a young age", but had made efforts to engage with support services since being housed.