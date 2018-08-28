Duo express ‘pride’ after completing gruelling charity challenge

The joint managers of Great Yarmouth Town Football Club, Adam Mason and Martyn Sinclair, close to completing their epic 50-mile charity walk. Arriving at Stowmarket on Saturday lunchtime. Pictures: Adam Mason and Martyn Sinclair Archant

It was a gruelling challenge that pushed a pair of football managers to the limit.

But the sore limbs and painful blisters that Adam Mason and Martyn Sinclair collected on route were quickly forgotten with the “pride” they felt at completing the challenge and raising thousands of pounds for charity.

The joint managers of Great Yarmouth Town Football Club completed their charity walk of more than 50 miles as they raised funds for the mental health charity Mind.

The pair left the comforts of the team’s minibus behind and walked to an away game – as they set out from Great Yarmouth’s Wellesley Stadium at 8am on Friday morning and arrived at Stowmarket’s Greens Meadow Ground about 1.30pm on Saturday lunchtime, just ahead of the Thurlow Nunn premier division match.

Here they were greeted by officials, players and supporters from both teams as their epic efforts were saluted.

After a “tough” first day, Mr Mason, 38, and Mr Sinclair, 45, eventually arrived in Hoxne, 36 miles and 12 hours later between 8pm and 9pm on Friday.

The intrepid duo said they remained “in good spirits” throughout the gruelling challenge, but it was “definitely tougher than expected.”

Speaking on Sunday, Mr Mason said: “I can hardly walk. My blisters are really bad, but the pride of completing the challenge and raising so much money balances the pain I’m feeling.

“The 16.7 miles that we eventually did on Saturday were the toughest of them all.”

The pair were hoping to catch up with some rest on Friday night and let their “very sore” blisters, knees and hamstrings recover, but they endured a “terrible night’s sleep” in their tent with “condensation inside” that kept falling on them, while their air beds didn’t work leaving them to sleep on the hard ground.

“It was meant to be a two-man tent, but it was more like just for one person, so we had to get up at 2.45am for a stretch,” Mr Mason said.

“The feeling we had when we woke up would mean normally we wouldn’t even get out of bed, let alone walk nearly 17 miles.”

Mr Sinclair added: “It’s definitely tougher than expected. I knew it would be tough but this is gruelling. We have been on hard ground, soft ground, on grass verges and have had to use sticks to aid us.”

Mr Mason added: “Every step we took was duty bound, we could see the money piling in which encouraged us massively. I think we will be fairly close to raising £4,000 – which is 100 per cent more than our £2,000 target on the JustGiving page.

“We are overwhelmed by people’s generosity and all the support we have had. We also had plenty of time together to discuss our next fundraiser – rest assured it won’t be a walking challenge!”

With donations still being accepted, visit their JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/walk-to-an-away-game