Football club chairman's daredevil skydive for brave Hannah, eight
- Credit: Martyn Sinclair
As a community rallies in support of a Great Yarmouth girl with a terminal illness a football club chairman is bracing himself for a daredevil skydive in aid of her.
Hannah Cooper, eight, only has a few months to live after she was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour last month.
An appeal has been set up by family friend Stacie Price to help cover her funeral costs.
It is hoped £15,000 will be raised and as of Thursday lunchtime £5,370 had been raised as donations flood in from people touched by Hannah's ordeal.
In a boost to raise even more funds to help the family the chairman of Great Yarmouth Town Football Club will be jumping out of a plane on a daredevil charity parachute jump.
Martyn Sinclair will be leaping from a plane over Beccles airfield on Saturday to raise funds for Hannah's family to help make sure whatever time she has left is filled with love, support and comfort.
Mr Sinclair, who works at Norfolk Ceilings, had hoped to raise £500 but that target has already been smashed as by Thursday pledges had reached a sky high £2,130.
He said: "I may not be scared of heights but I’m actually a little scared about jumping out of a plane at several thousand feet but this is insignificant compared to what Hannah, her parents and her family are going through after doctors have very sadly given Hannah only a few months to live.
"We at Great Yarmouth Town FC are fundraising to help raise as much money as possible for Hannah and her family to help them share some happy memories together in the limited time that she has left in this world."
Hannah was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Giloma - a high-grade tumour affecting children with no cure from which most youngsters die within 18 months of diagnosis.
Her mum Keiomei Miskell, 31 and from the Barrack Estate, is touched by how much support has been shown towards her daughter.
She said: "The support is still going crazy, to be fair. It is not until things go wrong that you realise there is so much support out there.
"The Great Yarmouth community is strong."
To sponsor Mr Sinclair go to gofundme.com and search for his name or Parachute Jump Fundraiser for Hannah Cooper.