Pub raises the bar for hospice charity toy collection
- Credit: EACH
Kind-hearted pub regulars have raised the bar for charity by filling six sacks of toys for seriously ill children.
The Feathers pub in Great Yarmouth has filled six bulging Santa sacks of toys for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).
The festive collection of goodies was organised by landlords Steve Ross and Karen Nicholson.
Generous punters either donated gifts or cash for the pair to spend on toys.
Steve said: “The collection has been in full swing for several weeks and we’re delighted to have gathered so many presents.
“There were enough for six massive sacks, which were donated by the company we work for, Craft Union.
“We were so touched by people’s kindness. Our customers are lovely, decent people and very generous.
“By pulling together we’ve managed to buy some cracking presents for children of all ages.
“Hopefully they spread some festive cheer and puts smiles on faces this Christmas.”
The Feathers also received presents from the nearby Coachmakers Arms pub.
They were given a 10pc discount at retailer The Works, meaning the money they had to spent went even further.