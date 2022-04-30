The events in 2022 making Great Yarmouth a cultural beacon

People enjoying an act at the 2019 Out There Festival in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: David Street

Great Yarmouth is enjoying a growing reputation as a cultural hub for the region.

From the Out There Festival to record-breaking shows at the Hippodrome, and from its many museums and galleries to a host of family fun attractions, the town prides itself on being a cultural beacon.

Thousands have watched the Hippodrome Circus' free stream of its Christmas Spectacular on New Year's Eve. - Credit: Hippodrome Circus

And as council and tourism bosses pump more money into events and the town’s cultural scene, there will be even more people able to say "We love what Great Yarmouth has to offer".

More than £420,000 has been pumped into supporting major events and the tourism sector across the borough this year.

At least 14 different events this year will be supported by Visit Great Yarmouth, including full funding for summer fireworks in Hemsby and Great Yarmouth.

The funding and continuing drive to keep Yarmouth rising on the cultural and leisure map means 2022 will be a bumper year for family fun events.

Preparations are starting to gear up for this year’s Out There Festival, due to be held in the autumn and which is sure to draw large crowds of people to the town.

The festival sees tens of thousands of people visi to enjoy all manner of weird and wonderful circus-themed fun from around the world.

Last year’s festival saw 42 acts from nine different countries perform in front of large crowds, with St George’s Park the central location for the event.

The town is also gearing up for the return of the Wheels Festival in the summer.

Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival. Picture: Neil Didsbury - Credit: Archant

Over the first weekend of July the festival will be celebrating all things on wheels and promises to be an entertaining event for petrol heads and families alike.

And in yet another boost to the town’s economy the Golden Mile will once again see bowls fans head to the seafront for the Great Yarmouth Festival of Bowls between Sunday, August 28 and Friday, September 23.

Yarmouth Festival of Bowls. 2nd round Mens Pairs. - Credit: Nick Butcher

And as people head to the festival it is hoped they will take in the town’s other cultural offerings, such as the Time and Tide Museum and Yare Art Gallery, which is fast gaining a reputation in the arts world for its varied range of exhibits.

It is also hoped the Fire on the Water seafront experience can be repeated in a similar form again.

A festival described as 'quirky and beautiful and full of surprises' has sold out in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Liz Coates



