Firefighters to the rescue as trapped puppy pulled from under car

Firefighters from Great Yarmouth Red Watch helped rescue a puppy that was trapped under a car in Scratby. Credit: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service. Archant

A relieved dog owner was reunited with their beloved puppy after firefighters came to the rescue.

Firefighters from Great Yarmouth Red Watch helped rescue a puppy that was trapped under a car in Scratby. The dog got attached to one of the firefighter's gloves. Credit: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service. Firefighters from Great Yarmouth Red Watch helped rescue a puppy that was trapped under a car in Scratby. The dog got attached to one of the firefighter's gloves. Credit: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service.

Great Yarmouth Red Watch were the knights in shining armour at Beach Road, Scratby, after the black labrador got stuck under a car at around 12.30pm on Tuesday.

The pooch soon took to the firefighters - even stealing one of their gloves as a souvenir, according to Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service's Instagram post.

A similar rescue took place in Hockwold on Monday, when a crew from Methwold rescued a chihuahua which had become trapped underneath a summer house.

