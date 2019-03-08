Search

Firefighters to the rescue as trapped puppy pulled from under car

PUBLISHED: 15:41 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:53 18 September 2019

Firefighters from Great Yarmouth Red Watch helped rescue a puppy that was trapped under a car in Scratby. Credit: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service.

A relieved dog owner was reunited with their beloved puppy after firefighters came to the rescue.

Great Yarmouth Red Watch were the knights in shining armour at Beach Road, Scratby, after the black labrador got stuck under a car at around 12.30pm on Tuesday.

The pooch soon took to the firefighters - even stealing one of their gloves as a souvenir, according to Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service's Instagram post.

A similar rescue took place in Hockwold on Monday, when a crew from Methwold rescued a chihuahua which had become trapped underneath a summer house.

