Firefighters to the rescue as trapped puppy pulled from under car
PUBLISHED: 15:41 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:53 18 September 2019
Archant
A relieved dog owner was reunited with their beloved puppy after firefighters came to the rescue.
Firefighters from Great Yarmouth Red Watch helped rescue a puppy that was trapped under a car in Scratby. The dog got attached to one of the firefighter's gloves. Credit: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service.
Great Yarmouth Red Watch were the knights in shining armour at Beach Road, Scratby, after the black labrador got stuck under a car at around 12.30pm on Tuesday.
The pooch soon took to the firefighters - even stealing one of their gloves as a souvenir, according to Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service's Instagram post.
A similar rescue took place in Hockwold on Monday, when a crew from Methwold rescued a chihuahua which had become trapped underneath a summer house.