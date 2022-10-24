People evacuated from Fire on the Water as tent collapses in heavy rain

Part of the Embar beer tent collapsed in the bad weather - Credit: Neil Smith

People had to be evacuated from a Great Yarmouth seafront festival on Sunday night due to safety concerns over adverse weather conditions.

Fire on the Water: Beach Edition was evacuated as heavy rain battered the seafront.

The weather led to the part of the event's beer tent, Embar, collapsing as organisers evacuated the crowd.

A statement from Out There Arts said: "Due to adverse weather conditions, we had to cancel today's event Fire on the Water, Sunday 23rd October.

"As soon as it was clear to us that the weather was a concern, we safely evacuated the site.

Fire on the Water is captured by a drone - Credit: Luke Martin Photography

"All ticket holders for tonight's event will be contacted via email with options on how to transfer their ticket to another date.

"We are continuing on for the rest of the week as normal, Monday to Friday 6pm-10pm. We hope to see you there!"

At 5.30pm on Sunday organisers had said the night would still go ahead, warning people to wear weather appropriate clothes.

Fire on the Water: Beach Edition opened on Saturday with more than 3,000 people attending.

More 3,000 people attended the opening night of Fire on the Water: Beach Edition - Credit: David Henry Thomas

It runs until October 29.

Book online via outtherearts.org.uk/fire-on-the-water, call on 01493 745458 or email Hello@outtherearts.org.uk

A dancer dazzles at Fire on the Water - Credit: David Henry Thomas

