Great Yarmouth firefighters called out to skip fire and bin blaze

Firefighters were called out to a bin fire in Regent Road - Credit: Danielle Booden

Firefighters in Great Yarmouth were called out to four incidents in the town in the space of two hours on Saturday night.

The first incident reported to the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was to deal with a fire in Howard Street North at 8.50pm.

One fire engine was called out with the fire dealt with by 9.17pm.

The second call out was at 9.53pm with a crew sent out to Bryon Road to help the ambulance service, with a stop message received at 10.09pm.

Then at 10.29pm a fire engine was sent to Regent Road to tackle a commercial bin blaze. The incident was over by 10.51pm.

The final incident dealt with was a skip fire at Market Gates, which was reported at 10.51pm.

The fire was out by 10.56pm.

Earlier in the day crews from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston were called out to reports of a domestic building fire in Southgates Road at 5.15pm. However it turned out to be a false alarm.



