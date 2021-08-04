News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Weekly fireworks making 'spectacular' return to seafront

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 1:42 PM August 4, 2021    Updated: 1:50 PM August 4, 2021
Fireworks over Great Yarmouth Photo: GYTABIA

Thursday is the new Wednesday as far as fireworks are concerned in Great Yarmouth after the Pleasure Beach announced it was staging weekly displays. - Credit: GYTABIA

Fireworks are set to sparkle in the skies above Great Yarmouth as part of a theme park's bid to end Thursdays "with a bang".

While things may not quite be back to their pre-pandemic normal, Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach is billing itself as "the home of summer fireworks" after the weekly Wednesday displays were cut from the calendar amid uncertainty about the virus.

Fireworks have been staged in Yarmouth thanks to GYTABIA Picture: supplied

Fireworks are being staged in Great Yarmouth after all this summer thanks to the town's Pleasure Beach. - Credit: Archant

Now Thursday is set to be fireworks' day in the town, a highlight for many during the school summer holidays.

The displays will take to the skies at the end of each Thursday evening session on August 5, 12, 19 and 26 providing an added attraction for thrill-seekers and families at the seafront attraction.

Jamie Jones, Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach director, said: “Evening firework displays have been popular with visitors to the resort over the years and we wanted to bring the popular event back.

Coaster Cabana at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach

Saturdays are now totally tropical at Great Yarmouth's Pleasure Beach with its Coaster Cabana themed event. - Credit: GY Pleasure Beach/TMS

“Because we can open the park with limited numbers and with social-distancing measures in place, it means we are able to bring the thrill and excitement of the fireworks back to the town and light up the sky each Thursday evening.”

You may also want to watch:

The display will be included in the price of an evening entry ticket on each Thursday evening at the Pleasure Beach.

It is the latest special event organised by the attraction to expand and extend its programme.

The park has just launched its new Saturday night tropically themed club night Coaster Cabana and won a European award for its Halloween event Fairground Frights, which is returning later this year.

Most Read

  1. 1 Three taken to hospital after eight crews battle holiday park blaze
  2. 2 Appeal to find missing man from Gorleston
  3. 3 TV presenter Stephen Mulhern spotted filming pop-up game show in Yarmouth
  1. 4 Body believed to be missing man found near Norfolk coast
  2. 5 Firefighters dash to tackle blaze at coastal holiday resort
  3. 6 'Unbelievable grief' - Friend plans remembrance garden for Gorleston woman
  4. 7 Man denies raping woman in flat above fast food outlet
  5. 8 Covid on the coast: Record high for July but case numbers dipping
  6. 9 Weekly fireworks making 'spectacular' return to seafront
  7. 10 Drone images show devastation caused by holiday centre fire

Fellow Pleasure Beach director Aaron Jones added: “Great Yarmouth is such a versatile place, and we are working hard to develop and grow what is here. "We are keen to provide a range of experiences for people of all ages and this is a great event for families and visitors to enjoy together.

“The beach setting will be the perfect backdrop to the spectacular light and colour of the fireworks and be the perfect end to a summer evening in Great Yarmouth.”

To book visit the Pleasure Beach website at www.pleasure-beach.co.uk.


Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Patricia Holland, 83, was last seen at her home in Lowestoft Road, Gorleston, at around 9.20pm on Saturday, July 24.

Norfolk Live

Man, 41, charged with Pat Holland's murder as human remains found

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
The owner of the Empire Lounge on Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile says he needs the kind of financial s

Woman felt her life was 'destroyed' after rape by two men, court hears

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
The front of the Empire

'Something really fresh for Great Yarmouth' - Empire ready to re-open

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Millie and Jack, two twenty-somethings.

The Empire Strikes Back - our review of the new indoor food market

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus