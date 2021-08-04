Weekly fireworks making 'spectacular' return to seafront

Published: 1:42 PM August 4, 2021 Updated: 1:50 PM August 4, 2021

Thursday is the new Wednesday as far as fireworks are concerned in Great Yarmouth after the Pleasure Beach announced it was staging weekly displays. - Credit: GYTABIA

Fireworks are set to sparkle in the skies above Great Yarmouth as part of a theme park's bid to end Thursdays "with a bang".

While things may not quite be back to their pre-pandemic normal, Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach is billing itself as "the home of summer fireworks" after the weekly Wednesday displays were cut from the calendar amid uncertainty about the virus.

Fireworks are being staged in Great Yarmouth after all this summer thanks to the town's Pleasure Beach. - Credit: Archant

Now Thursday is set to be fireworks' day in the town, a highlight for many during the school summer holidays.

The displays will take to the skies at the end of each Thursday evening session on August 5, 12, 19 and 26 providing an added attraction for thrill-seekers and families at the seafront attraction.

Jamie Jones, Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach director, said: “Evening firework displays have been popular with visitors to the resort over the years and we wanted to bring the popular event back.

Saturdays are now totally tropical at Great Yarmouth's Pleasure Beach with its Coaster Cabana themed event. - Credit: GY Pleasure Beach/TMS

“Because we can open the park with limited numbers and with social-distancing measures in place, it means we are able to bring the thrill and excitement of the fireworks back to the town and light up the sky each Thursday evening.”

You may also want to watch:

The display will be included in the price of an evening entry ticket on each Thursday evening at the Pleasure Beach.

It is the latest special event organised by the attraction to expand and extend its programme.

The park has just launched its new Saturday night tropically themed club night Coaster Cabana and won a European award for its Halloween event Fairground Frights, which is returning later this year.

Fellow Pleasure Beach director Aaron Jones added: “Great Yarmouth is such a versatile place, and we are working hard to develop and grow what is here. "We are keen to provide a range of experiences for people of all ages and this is a great event for families and visitors to enjoy together.

“The beach setting will be the perfect backdrop to the spectacular light and colour of the fireworks and be the perfect end to a summer evening in Great Yarmouth.”

To book visit the Pleasure Beach website at www.pleasure-beach.co.uk.



