Flavours Festival cooks up a treat for town centre visitors
- Credit: Anthony Carroll
A three day celebration of the flavours of Great Yarmouth is drawing large crowds to the town centre.
The Flavours Festival, which started on Friday, has seen part of King Street transformed into a top destination for food lovers over the weekend.
There are stalls selling a wide range of food items from various countries, such as Portugal.
This afternoon there are cooking demonstrations by top chefs, with Michelin-star chef and hotelier Galton Blackiston, of Morston Hall, kicking off the demonstrations.
He cooked sea bass as people asked him questions about cooking and his career.
The last cooking demonstration starts at 5pm on Saturday and is by Stephen Norgate.
The food stalls will be operating throughout Sunday.
As well as the Flavours Festival, Great Yarmouth is also hosting the Paint the Town Festival to promote the town's cultural scene.
It includes buskers and interactive art works.
Adrian Thompson, the major of the borough, was delighted to see so many people in King Street and the town centre.
He said: "It is absolutely fabulous to see so many people out."