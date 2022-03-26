News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Flavours Festival cooks up a treat for town centre visitors

Anthony Carroll

Published: 4:01 PM March 26, 2022
Galton Blackiston gives his tips on cooking sea bass at the Great Yarmouth Flavours Festival

Galton Blackiston gives his tips on cooking sea bass at the Great Yarmouth Flavours Festival - Credit: Anthony Carroll

A three day celebration of the flavours of Great Yarmouth is drawing large crowds to the town centre.

The Flavours Festival, which started on Friday, has seen part of King Street transformed into a top destination for food lovers over the weekend.

This giant sign welcomed people to the Flavours Festival

This giant sign welcomed people to the Flavours Festival - Credit: Anthony Carroll

There are stalls selling a wide range of food items from various countries, such as Portugal.

The food stalls proved popular

The food stalls proved popular - Credit: Anthony Carroll

This afternoon there are cooking demonstrations by top chefs, with Michelin-star chef and hotelier Galton Blackiston, of Morston Hall, kicking off the demonstrations.

Galton Blackiston kicked off the cooking demonstrations

Galton Blackiston kicked off the cooking demonstrations - Credit: Anthony Carroll

He cooked sea bass as people asked him questions about cooking and his career.

The last cooking demonstration starts at 5pm on Saturday and is by Stephen Norgate.

The food stalls will be operating throughout Sunday.

As well as the Flavours Festival, Great Yarmouth is also hosting the Paint the Town Festival to promote the town's cultural scene. 

King Street was hosting the Flavours Festival

King Street was hosting the Flavours Festival - Credit: Anthony Carroll

It includes buskers and interactive art works.

Adrian Thompson, the major of the borough, was delighted to see so many people in King Street and the town centre.

He said: "It is absolutely fabulous to see so many people out."


