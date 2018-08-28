Search

Reader pictures show extent of flooding in Great Yarmouth area

PUBLISHED: 15:31 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:48 08 January 2019

High tides and strong winds battered the Scratby coast on Tuesday. Picture: Liz Coates

As crashing waves and strong winds ripped through coastal parts of Norfolk on Tuesday, the Great Yarmouth coast avoided the worst of the weather.

High tides caused flooding to the areas surrounding the Suspension Bridge pub in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Kevin QuinnHigh tides caused flooding to the areas surrounding the Suspension Bridge pub in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Kevin Quinn

Although high tides threatened to tear through the town’s stretch of beach, waves stopped short of battering through its sand dunes and damaging beach huts at the North Drive end of the coast.

Several readers caught the effects of the weather on camera.

The steps leading up to Asda on Acle Road submerged in water. Picture: Leonnie RobsonThe steps leading up to Asda on Acle Road submerged in water. Picture: Leonnie Robson

Effects of the high tide were most noticeable inland where water had spilled over from the River Yare.

The bottom steps leading up to Asda on Acle New Road were completely submerged while water gushed over the pier in Gorleston.

High tides and strong winds caused waves to gush over the Gorleston pier. Picture: Hayley DarbyshireHigh tides and strong winds caused waves to gush over the Gorleston pier. Picture: Hayley Darbyshire

There were dramatic scenes in Hemsby as churning waves crashed into the soft dune cliffs where last year an erosion streak saw a string of homes toppled.

High tides bought water to the bottom of the wooden steps and beyond the rock barriers in Scratby.

Waveney river centre car park completely flooded. Picture: Samantha StannardWaveney river centre car park completely flooded. Picture: Samantha Stannard

Great Yarmouth Borough Council said its coastal engineer was monitoring the situation, but there had been no reports of flooding or problems.

Down the coast, Waveney river car park was completely flooded.

