Published: 4:20 PM January 11, 2021

A sofa fly-tipped in the passageway between Churchill Road and Arundel Road in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

A man has been fined for fly-tipping a sofa in a passageway in Great Yarmouth.

Mark McCallum, 51, of Barrack Road, dumped the settee from his vehicle in the Churchill Road/Arundel Road passageway on June 17, 2019.

A witness reported the incident to the council, including a photograph of the abandoned couch and vehicle.

Environmental rangers from Great Yarmouth Borough Council prosecuted Mr McCallum after he failed to pay a Fixed Penalty Notice.

Mr McCallum recently pleaded not guilty at the town's magistrates' court.

However, he was found guilty, given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £21 victim surcharge and costs of £625.

Penny Carpenter, chairman of the environmental committee, said: “The ongoing problem of fly tipping we experience in the borough means fly tipping is one of the main complaints to the Environmental Ranger team.

Penny Carpenter, chair of GYBC's Environment Committee. Pic: Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

“Whilst targeted patrols are carried out, the rangers cannot be everywhere at once, therefore they rely on other evidence, including public tip-offs as we saw in this case, to help target the right individuals. All approaches will be treated in confidence.”

The quickest way to report is to download the Report IT GY App, or you can call 01493 846478.