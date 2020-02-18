Police investigating fraud release CCTV images of woman

Police investigation a case of fraud in Great Yarmouth would like to speak with the woman in the CCTV image. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary. Archant

Police are searching for a woman who might be able help an investigation into fraud.

It follows an incident on King Street in Great Yarmouth when a purse was stolen from a business premises on January 28.

A debit card was then fraudulently used to make four separate transactions in local stores.

Officers have released CCTV images of the woman who they say may be able to assist police with their enquiries.

Anyone who recognises this woman should contact PC Richard Bennett on 101 quoting crime reference 36/7108/20.

