Search

Advanced search

Free cycling and yoga classes to get people moving again after coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 16:13 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:13 15 September 2020

A participant has a go on a Top Banana bicycle as part of their free sessions in Great Yarmouth

A participant has a go on a Top Banana bicycle as part of their free sessions in Great Yarmouth

Archant

Free yoga and cycling classes designed to get people active outdoors have been made available to Great Yarmouth residents thanks to a community group.

One of Simon Risi's yoga classes on Yarmouth beach. The sound of the shore reminds yoga practitioners to breathe.One of Simon Risi's yoga classes on Yarmouth beach. The sound of the shore reminds yoga practitioners to breathe.

Top Banana, based in the seaside town, has been running its ‘Get Into…’ initiative in an attempt to promote health, fitness and wellbeing through various exercises each Monday throughout September completely free of charge.

Top Banana’s manager, Simon Risi has created a Monday schedule consisting of a group walk from 9am to 10.30am, yoga in St George’s Park or the beach from 12pm to 1.30pm, and social bike rides from 3pm to 4.30pm. All events begin outside Great Yarmouth library.

Mr Risi, 48, stated that his activities are inclusive to any wishing to participate, and his yoga is catered to different ability levels.

“It’s more about getting outside in the fresh air and getting the heart pumping,” Mr Risi said.

Walkers on the beach in Great Yarmouth as part of Top Banana's free sessions aiming to help people get active after coronavirus lockdown.Walkers on the beach in Great Yarmouth as part of Top Banana's free sessions aiming to help people get active after coronavirus lockdown.

The ‘Get Into…’ programme was conceived by Top Banana to encourage people to get back outside after the sedentary lifestyle of lockdown earlier in the year.

You may also want to watch:

By having all activities outside, it promotes communal activities while adhering to social distancing. Mr Risi is very passionate about creating opportunities for conversation during exercise.

The walks - which take a different route each week - were designed to get people out of the town centre to enjoy some of the surrounding areas of natural beauty.

“Last week, we enjoyed a walk up Breydon Water, and at a leisurely pace, we were able to get to know more people as we explored,” Mr Risi said.

Mr Risi has been involved with several other projects in the town.

He was the manager of the Great Yarmouth Bike Project scheme from 2014. Following the ‘Get Into…’ project, Top Banana will begin their Road to Wellbeing programme based in Gorleston.

Road to Wellbeing, which will consist of yoga, walking and cycling activities, is set to start in early October.

Already involved in the world of cycling, Mr Risi has many pushbikes available to use on both the ‘Get Into...’ and The Road to Wellbeing programmes free of charge.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘Primeyarc’ boost to high street as former Debenhams store is taken over

Primeyarc is a new art space inside the former Debenhams unit in Market Gates Picture: Jordon Thomas Sendall

‘Red tide’ of seaweed washes up on Norfolk beaches

The shoreline along the east coast has been turned a vivid red in places thanks to a dumping of weed Picture: Liz Coates

Road to close for five nights for roadworks

Five nights of roadworks are planned for a stretch of the A1064 at Acle. Picture: Google Maps.

Police cordon and forensics at scene of incident at side of river

Police have cordoned off a stretch of quay along the River Bure in Great Yarmouth following an incident. The river was closed for several hours Picture: Liz Coates

New design for market following concerns over impact

The design for Great Yarmouth's new covered market is being described as 'architecturally strikiing' Picture: GYBC

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

‘Primeyarc’ boost to high street as former Debenhams store is taken over

Primeyarc is a new art space inside the former Debenhams unit in Market Gates Picture: Jordon Thomas Sendall

‘Red tide’ of seaweed washes up on Norfolk beaches

The shoreline along the east coast has been turned a vivid red in places thanks to a dumping of weed Picture: Liz Coates

Road to close for five nights for roadworks

Five nights of roadworks are planned for a stretch of the A1064 at Acle. Picture: Google Maps.

Police cordon and forensics at scene of incident at side of river

Police have cordoned off a stretch of quay along the River Bure in Great Yarmouth following an incident. The river was closed for several hours Picture: Liz Coates

New design for market following concerns over impact

The design for Great Yarmouth's new covered market is being described as 'architecturally strikiing' Picture: GYBC

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘Red tide’ of seaweed washes up on Norfolk beaches

The shoreline along the east coast has been turned a vivid red in places thanks to a dumping of weed Picture: Liz Coates

Norfolk beach named one of the best on earth

Gorleston beach wins TripAdvisor Award. Dimascios Ice cream Team. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Mother-of-two found dead in Gorleston flat identified by fingerprints

Emergency services at a flat on Oxford Avenue in Gorleston-on-Sea, Norfolk after the bodies of a man and a woman were discovered in the property. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Police cordon and forensics at scene of incident at side of river

Police have cordoned off a stretch of quay along the River Bure in Great Yarmouth following an incident. The river was closed for several hours Picture: Liz Coates

One in four crimes across Norfolk involve domestic and sexual violence

Police say they have 'prepared' for the anticipated rise in child and adult domestic violence reports as lockdown is lifted further. Photo: Contributed