Free cycling and yoga classes to get people moving again after coronavirus lockdown

Free yoga and cycling classes designed to get people active outdoors have been made available to Great Yarmouth residents thanks to a community group.

Top Banana, based in the seaside town, has been running its ‘Get Into…’ initiative in an attempt to promote health, fitness and wellbeing through various exercises each Monday throughout September completely free of charge.

Top Banana’s manager, Simon Risi has created a Monday schedule consisting of a group walk from 9am to 10.30am, yoga in St George’s Park or the beach from 12pm to 1.30pm, and social bike rides from 3pm to 4.30pm. All events begin outside Great Yarmouth library.

Mr Risi, 48, stated that his activities are inclusive to any wishing to participate, and his yoga is catered to different ability levels.

“It’s more about getting outside in the fresh air and getting the heart pumping,” Mr Risi said.

The ‘Get Into…’ programme was conceived by Top Banana to encourage people to get back outside after the sedentary lifestyle of lockdown earlier in the year.

By having all activities outside, it promotes communal activities while adhering to social distancing. Mr Risi is very passionate about creating opportunities for conversation during exercise.

The walks - which take a different route each week - were designed to get people out of the town centre to enjoy some of the surrounding areas of natural beauty.

“Last week, we enjoyed a walk up Breydon Water, and at a leisurely pace, we were able to get to know more people as we explored,” Mr Risi said.

Mr Risi has been involved with several other projects in the town.

He was the manager of the Great Yarmouth Bike Project scheme from 2014. Following the ‘Get Into…’ project, Top Banana will begin their Road to Wellbeing programme based in Gorleston.

Road to Wellbeing, which will consist of yoga, walking and cycling activities, is set to start in early October.

Already involved in the world of cycling, Mr Risi has many pushbikes available to use on both the ‘Get Into...’ and The Road to Wellbeing programmes free of charge.