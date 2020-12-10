Published: 11:06 AM December 10, 2020

Parking in Great Yarmouth town centre will be free at weekends over Christmas and New Year in a bid to encourage people to shop locally.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is introducing free parking over the festive period on both Saturdays and Sundays, from December 12 to January 3, in six town car parks: King Street, Market Place, George Street, Brewery Plain, Stonecutters and Fullers Hill.

In previous years, the free festive parking was on Sundays only.

Jonathan Newman, town centre manager, said the scheme would provide a "much-needed boost for retailers during this peak trading period.

"I hope that the free parking and the fantastic new lighting displays will encourage Christmas shoppers to support their local businesses as we approach the end of a year that has been very challenging for everyone," he said.

Parking remains free in most town centre surface car parks every weekday from 4pm, and free from noon on Wednesdays at King Street, Brewery Plain and George Street.

Holders of a resident advantage card who pay for two hours at any town centre car park are still entitled to a third hour's free parking.

Last Friday (December 4), the borough council staged a virtual lights switch-on, with a video on social media, which has been viewed more than 15,000 times, showing displays lighting up the town centre and seafront, Hemsby's Beach Road and Gorleston's High Street and seafront.

People are being encouraged to take selfies at the 20-metre long multi-coloured Tunnel of Light in the Marketplace, illuminated every day from noon until late, and post the pictures using the tag #DifferentLightGY.

The town's Covid marshals will also continue to be out and about in high footfall locations over Christmas and the New Year.

To support their work, the council has launched a festive campaign on social media, encouraging people to 'Be a Christmas Angel' and 'Shop like a wise man' by shopping both locally and safely.

Carl Smith, the council leader, said: "This year has been particularly challenging for everyone, including retailers, but we're doing everything we can to back our local businesses and support a safe, local and fun Christmas shopping experience.

"We’ve already had lots of positive public feedback about our magical displays, especially the Tunnel of Light, so do come on down, experience the spectacle for yourself and back our local traders."



