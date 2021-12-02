News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Great Yarmouth arts project celebrates £7.9m funding annoucement

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 6:38 PM December 2, 2021
Tina Valentine, Dawn Ryan, Chelsea Ellenden, Sam Jinks, Kevin Pasby, Matthew Harrison, Jodie Pasby,

The mural was created at Cobholm Community Centre in a Freshly Greated project - Credit: Danielle Booden

A community project to promote arts and culture across Great Yarmouth is celebrating receiving a slice of £7.9m Arts Council England funding.

Freshly Greated is one of nine national projects to enjoy a share of the cash to deliver "grass-root cultural experiences".

As an example of its community work, the Yarmouth-based project has recently helped create a life of Cobholm mural. 

Karen Jeremiah, programme director at the project, said: "Having built really strong foundations with the communities we serve through Freshly Greated, we are very grateful to have received further support to build on the networks and enable longer-term developments and opportunities for this project. 

"We have already seen meaningful impact and incredible engagement in the area as a result of this work and are thrilled that we now have more time to invest in realising the potential for a thriving community led creative landscape in the future.”

The MarketPlace project for Fenland and Forest Heath was also included in the round of funding.

Most Read

  1. 1 Tributes paid to much-loved family man who died in A143 crash
  2. 2 Tributes to Yarmouth Town legend Keith
  3. 3 Banned drink driver led Great Yarmouth police on chase
  1. 4 Man stopped 504 people from getting jabs after gluing vaccine centre locks
  2. 5 Weather warning in place as snow falls in parts of Norfolk and Waveney
  3. 6 'It's caused chaos' - Vaccine centre boss reacts after locks glued
  4. 7 'Squatter' couple become legal owners of land as saga continues
  5. 8 What do Yarmouth people think of the booster?
  6. 9 Plan for new 30 affordable houses in Great Yarmouth
  7. 10 Group to tackle impact of fairs and events in Yarmouth
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ormiston Herman Academy in Gorleston was closed for a deep clean following a virus outbreak. Picture

Primary pupil sexually assaulted on way to school

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Bid for superbike warehouse in Great Yarmouth

Bid for superbike warehouse bringing up to 30 new jobs

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk and Suffolk Fire and Rescue attending a fire on Mill Road in Burgh Castle. Picture: Danielle

Updated

Fire crews tackle large barn blaze

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Constabulary said that crime levels in Great Yarmouth as a whole were "in line with the rest

Man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting girl on her way to school

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon