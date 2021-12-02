Great Yarmouth arts project celebrates £7.9m funding annoucement

The mural was created at Cobholm Community Centre in a Freshly Greated project - Credit: Danielle Booden

A community project to promote arts and culture across Great Yarmouth is celebrating receiving a slice of £7.9m Arts Council England funding.

Freshly Greated is one of nine national projects to enjoy a share of the cash to deliver "grass-root cultural experiences".

As an example of its community work, the Yarmouth-based project has recently helped create a life of Cobholm mural.

Karen Jeremiah, programme director at the project, said: "Having built really strong foundations with the communities we serve through Freshly Greated, we are very grateful to have received further support to build on the networks and enable longer-term developments and opportunities for this project.

"We have already seen meaningful impact and incredible engagement in the area as a result of this work and are thrilled that we now have more time to invest in realising the potential for a thriving community led creative landscape in the future.”

The MarketPlace project for Fenland and Forest Heath was also included in the round of funding.